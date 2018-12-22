Home of the Week: 1950s French Regency gets a makeover in Bel-Air

This French-style home on half an acre in Bel-Air had remained in just one family prior to selling two years ago. Since then, the 1950s residence has been renovated to modernize its looks while showcasing its tranquil setting among the treetops.
Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows frame the living room, bringing leafy views inside. Expanded decking creates additional space outdoors and sits flush with a new cantilevered swimming pool, which gives the illusion of floating over the hillside.
The details
Location: 10750 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, 90077
Asking price: $7.995 million
Built: 1957
Living area: 4,851 square feet, five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
Lot size: 0.46 of an acre
Features: Open-concept floor plan; Fleetwood sliding doors; pivoting glass front door; engineered walnut flooring; titanium limestone fireplace; center-island kitchen with wine fridge; office/den; master suite with dual walk-in closets; upper and lower patios; viewing look-out
About the area: In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in October was $3.278 million, a 33.8% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Sally Forster Jones, Compass, (310) 617-9944
