Home of the Week: Modern Torrance home finds balance between light and dark

This minimalist-modern home in Torrance strikes a balance between monochromatic hues with a completely white interior tucked within a shell of dark corrugated cement fiberboard.
Known as the Monokuro House, the subdued two-story was designed to evoke the light and dark contrast found in traditional Japanese architecture. Setback windows, operable skylights and thermal mass — the home’s ability to reduce indoor temperature swings by storing heat energy — feature prominently in the passive solar design.
The details
Location: 1411 Elm Ave., Torrance, 90503
Asking price: $1.699 million
Year built: 2015
Architect: W3 Architects
Living area: 2,550 square feet, three bedrooms, three bathrooms
Lot size: 7,501 square feet
Features: Corrugated cement-fiber siding; engineered White oak and polished concrete floors; open-concept kitchen and dining area; bonus room/office; pocketing walls of glass; wood decking; drought-tolerant landscaping; fire pit; passive solar system; cross ventilation; operable skylights
About the area: In the 90503 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in March was $929,000, a 2.7% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.
Agents: Coleman Eisner and Benjamin Kahle; Deasy Penner Podley; (310) 275-1000
