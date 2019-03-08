The buyer wanted the house and the car. The seller countered with the cat.

I worked with the seller to create an inventory list. The seller excluded a piano, which was a sentimental gift. When I told the buyer, he considered the piano as a must-have, as it matched the decor of the apartment. The seller advised for him to purchase his own piano, to which the buyer argued. An ultimatum was given — if the piano would not be included in the deal, there would be no sale. The seller refused and we fell out of escrow, never to meet our asking price again.