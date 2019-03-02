Hot Property: Asking price for $1-billion ‘Mountain’ comes tumbling down

In Beverly Crest, a prime piece of land branded as the Mountain just got an avalanche of a price cut. After listing for sale last summer at $1 billion, the property is now offered for about one-third less: $650 million.
Real estate experts tout the property as the finest undeveloped parcel in Los Angeles — and perhaps deservedly so. At 157 acres, it’s about twice the size of Disneyland. It reigns over the city at Beverly Hills’ highest point, soaking in panoramic views from downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean to Catalina Island.
The price chop follows reports of a back-and-forth negotiation last month in which Malibu developer Scott Gillen offered $400 million and the seller, Secure Capital Partners, countered with $600 million.
The deal fizzled out from there, but Gillen’s offer was never seriously considered, according to people who wished to remain anonymous because they aren’t authorized to comment on the deal.
The Mountain, which counts entertainer Merv Griffin and an Iranian royal among its former owners, is divided into 17 parcels, six of which are zoned for residential development. The plots could potentially hold a hyper-exclusive enclave of high-end homes, but listing agent Aaron Kirman previously told The Times that he envisions a single buyer looking to erect a private kingdom.
When the acreage listed for $1 billion last year, it was the steepest asking price in L.A. history. At $650 million, it remains the most expensive.
Other stratospheric price tags include Paul Allen’s 120-acre undeveloped plot in Beverly Crest, which listed last year for $150 million. In 2017, handbag tycoon Bruce Makowsky sought $250 million for his four-story mega-mansion in Bel-Air but has since lowered the price to $150 million.
L.A. has seen some staggering sales in recent years, but no closing price even sniffs at what the Mountain is asking. Hotelier Peter Morton currently holds the record after selling his two-parcel compound on Malibu’s so-called Billionaires’ Beach for $110 million last spring.
Beachfront pad comes with a buzz
Russell Weiner, creator of Rockstar Energy Drink, has put a contemporary home in Hermosa Beach up for sale at $21 million.
Found along the Strand, the Louie Tomaro-designed house features dual family rooms, an elevator, a kitchen designed by Bulthaup and six bedrooms within 6,200 square feet of living space. A home theater with a 3-D projector is on the basement level.
An ocean-facing balcony and a rooftop deck with a fireplace and spa make the most of the sweeping ocean views. Perhaps best of all, in the parking-tight beach community, there’s a three-car garage and additional guest parking.
Weiner bought the property six years ago for $10 million, records show. He’s also selling a Beverly Hills compound once home to Madonna for $35 million.
The son of radio host Michael Savage, Weiner created Rockstar in 1998. The beverage entrepreneur’s estimated net worth is north of $4 billion.
Raju Chhabria of Chhabria Real Estate Co. holds the listing.
Rocker looks to drum up interest
Outside San Francisco, a 13,000-square-foot mansion on the Tiburon peninsula is making some noise in the real estate market. It’s the home of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, and it’s up for sale at $12 million.
The rocker picked up the property in 1993, records show, which was two years after the iconic heavy metal band released its acclaimed eponymous album.
Set behind gates, the hilltop compound comprises three parcels across two acres for extra privacy. Glass fills the home, taking in commanding views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco skyline.
Past a landscaped courtyard, double doors enter into a marble-washed foyer. The home has about 25 rooms including six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a library, a sauna, a movie theater and a recording studio. There’s also an underground basketball/squash court.
Walls of windows fill the master suite, and the sleek bathroom is anchored by a spa tub with a fish tank.
Ulrich, 55, co-founded Metallica with vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield in 1981. The California-based band has recorded 10 studio albums and four live albums, including “Ride the Lightning” and “Master of Puppets.” To date, the band has sold more than 125 million records worldwide.
Steven Mavromihalis of Compass holds the listing.
Her next frontier: Toluca Lake
Jeri Ryan, known for her role as Seven of Nine on the television show “Star Trek: Voyager,” has bought a newly built home in Toluca Lake for $3.25 million.
Tucked behind black fencing, the contemporary farmhouse-style home has 6,300 square feet of crisp white interior paired with wide-plank wood floors. The dining room features a pair of gold-hued wine walls that bookend a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. The chef’s kitchen, which has a pantry and wide island, opens to the family room. Tiered recliners fill the subdued home theater.
Six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms include a multi-room master suite. There’s also an office.
Sliding glass doors open to a covered patio in the backyard. A swimming pool with a spa, a pool house, lawn and landscaping fill out the grounds.
Since the “Voyager” finale in 2001, Ryan has stayed busy with television roles on “Shark,” “Leverage” and “Body of Proof.” More recently, she appeared as Veronica Allen on the Amazon detective show “Bosch.”
Danielle Peretz of the Agency was the listing agent. Elizabeth Friedman, also with the Agency, represented the buyer.
Gamer casts net for a buyer
Adam Montoya, the YouTube personality better known as SeaNanners, has listed his custom home in West Los Angeles for sale at $2.595 million.
The steel-construction house, designed by Tony Pleskow Architects, blends textured elements, geometric shapes and brickwork to striking effect. At 2,500 square feet, the two-story house has a high-ceiling living room, a designer-done kitchen and glass-paneled doors that unfold to outdoor living areas.
Upstairs, the master suite indulges with a walk-in closet, a spa-like bathroom and a private terrace. An additional two bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the floor plan.
Outside, an upstairs balcony creates cover for decking and a patio down below. A detached two-car garage sits nearby.
Montoya, 34, has amassed nearly 5.6 million subscribers to his YouTube channel, which focuses on video game commentary. He stars opposite fellow personalities Mr. Sark and VanossGaming in the YouTube Red animated comedy series “Paranormal Action Squad.”
Grant Linscott of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.
Dreaming of a ranch hideaway
In remote Nevada, a 3,000-acre cattle ranch once owned by Bing Crosby is up for sale at $7.28 million.
Known as Lawson Ranch, it’s one of seven properties Crosby owned in the town of Elko. The “White Christmas” singer took a liking to the place in the 1940s and used it as a getaway from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.
Local lore says he’d retreat to the ranch to hunt and fish and sometimes stop by the drugstore for a milkshake. He became such a presence that the city named him honorary mayor in 1948.
The ranch holds a 5,000-square-foot home, three guesthouses, a private airstrip, airplane hangar, two barns and a repair shop. Grass and ponds fill out the flat terrain, and sometimes snow-capped mountains decorate the horizon.
Set up as a fully functioning cattle ranch, the property also includes roughly 600 head of Angus beef cattle.
Todd Renfrew of California Outdoor Properties holds the listing.