Hot Property: Mel Gibson posts celeb-pedigreed Malibu estate for $14.5 million

Oscar-winning actor and director Mel Gibson, who stars in the upcoming neo-noir crime thriller “Dragged Across Concrete,” has put his remote estate in Malibu on the market for $14.495 million.
The rustic estate, which was once owned by actors David Duchovny and Tea Leoni, is tucked away in a canyon on five-plus acres, making it both private and secluded.
Clad in stonework, the two-story house features exposed wood beams, rich hardwood floors and massive fireplaces befitting a scene from “Braveheart,” the 1995 film for which Gibson won two Academy Awards. Wrought-iron chandeliers above the great room and den further the Old World ambience.
The main house has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and nearly 6,600 square feet of living space. A French-inspired kitchen has an island and picture windows with views extending as far as the ocean. Sets of French doors border the common rooms.
Located in a private wing, the master suite comprises two walk-in closets and a lavish bath with a clawfoot soaking tub. A private balcony sits off the master bedroom.
A blanket of eucalyptus trees and native plantings surround the property, which has two ocean-view swimming pools, a gym/pool house, a vine-wrapped dining pergola and lawns. A two-bedroom guesthouse sits above the detached three-car garage.
Gibson bought the property from Duchovny and Leoni more than a decade ago for $11.5 million. The 63-year-old has other holdings in Malibu.
Sandro Dazzan of the Agency and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.
Gibson’s decades of film credits include the “Mad Max” and “Lethal Weapon” films, “Signs” (2002) and “The Patriot” (2000). He is reportedly directing “The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection,” an upcoming sequel to his 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ.”
Moon-walking down in price
The price keeps plummeting for Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch. The late pop star’s former playground in the Santa Ynez Valley is back on the market for $31 million, or $69 million less than what the property originally listed for in 2015.
Encompassing some 2,700 acres, the park-like estate is anchored by a 12,000-square-foot mansion designed by architect Robert Altevers. Built in the French Normandy style, the grand residence holds six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including a master wing with a private garden.
Nearly two dozen other structures populate the property, including three guesthouses, a movie theater with a stage, a brick train station and equestrian facilities such as barns, animal shelters, corrals and a maintenance shop. Under the train station, colorful shrubs depict a floral clock with the word “Neverland.”
The grounds offer a bucolic mix of mountains, tree-covered fields and grassy plains. There’s also a four-acre lake with a waterfall.
Jackson, who died in 2009, paid $19.5 million for the estate in the late 1980s. In 2008, real estate investment firm Colony Capital acquired the property after the late singer defaulted on a loan.
In recent years, attempts have been made to distance the estate from Jackson, who was accused of molesting multiple children there during his decades of ownership, including rebranding the property as Sycamore Valley Ranch.
A four-hour documentary titled “Leaving Neverland,” which shares the accounts of two men who allege Jackson sexually abused them as children at the home, premiered this month on HBO.
Jackson was regarded as a global icon during his career, and his album “Thriller” is the top-selling record ever.
Kyle Forsyth and Suzanne Perkins of Compass share the listing.
Checking out in WeHo
Actress Lily Collins, who plays Ted Bundy’s girlfriend in the new biography-thriller “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile,” has sold her longtime condominium in West Hollywood for $2.846 million.
The corner unit is located within the Jack A. Charney-designed Sierra Towers building and has one bedroom, two bathrooms and nearly 1,700 square feet of living space.
Common areas include an open living/dining space bordered by floor-to-ceiling windows, a wet bar and an updated kitchen with built-in seating. A custom walk-in closet/dressing room and an office are among features of the lone master bedroom.
Additional living space is found outdoors, where a private terrace spans the length of the unit. Views from the condo take in the downtown cityscape.
A pair of covered parking spaces were also transferred in the deal.
Collins, the daughter of musician Phil Collins and antique dealer Jill Tavelman, has been busy with a handful of projects including the upcoming films “Tolkien” and “Halo of Stars.” The Amazon series “The Last Tycoon” and films “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” and “Mirror Mirror” are among the 29-year-old’s past credits.
Josh Flagg of Rodeo Realty handled both ends of the deal.
Listing brings late-night intrigue
It appears Craig Ferguson is wasting no time trying to sell his Hollywood Hills home. Finding no takers at his previous asking price of $6 million, the late-night television host has relisted the place for $5.199 million.
Built 115 years ago, the Craftsman-style spot sits behind gates on two-thirds of an acre. The lushly landscaped grounds contain multiple structures including a four-bedroom home, a guest cottage and a recording studio.
Original millwork and splashes of hardwood fill the main residence, which has a bright living room and a kitchen with a granite island. Upstairs, the master suite expands to a custom bathroom and a balcony with treetop views.
Including the guest cottage, the property has a total of seven bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and 6,812 square feet of space.
Outdoor spaces complete the palm-topped grounds. There’s a brick-paver patio with a fountain, a turf yard and a swimming pool surrounded by cabanas and flagstone.
Ferguson, 56, is best known for hosting “The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson” for a decade on CBS. More recently, the Scotland native hosted “Join or Die with Craig Ferguson” and “Celebrity Name Game,” for which he won a pair of Daytime Emmy Awards.
Jory Burton and Heather Shorr of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Serving up a custom spread
Serbian tennis player Jelena Jankovic has put her custom-built home in Rancho Santa Fe in play at $13.5 million.
The Mediterranean mansion, designed by Mark Radford, sits on about two acres in a guard-gated community with a tennis court and a swimming pool. The more than 15,000-square-foot house has a home theater, a billiards room, five fireplaces and a 12-car subterranean garage.
Eye-catching details include walnut woodwork, Swarovski crystal chandeliers and travertine stone walls. Rich wood detailing fills the vaulted-ceiling office, and the wine cellar has storage for 1,200 bottles. In the family room, there’s a wet bar.
Including two master suites, the house has eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. A lower level holds a gym, a massage room, a dry sauna and a steam shower.
“It’s too big for my own good,” the tennis player said of the home in 2012. “The good thing is if I have guests, I don’t have to see them. We’ll need walkie-talkies.”
Jankovic, 33, is a former Women’s Tennis Assn. No. 1-ranked singles player. In addition to more than a dozen WTA singles titles, she won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title in 2007 with Jamie Murray.
She has twice been named Sportswoman of the Year by Serbia’s National Olympic Committee.
Ryan Dalzell of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.