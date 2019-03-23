Hot Property: Dennis Quaid breaks tie to Pacific Palisades home

It’s a wrap in the Pacific Palisades, where Dennis Quaid has sold his home for $5.9 million. That’s down about $600,000 from what the actor originally sought last summer.
Built in 1929, the home has stayed in touch with its architectural roots, offering leaded glass windows, an ivy-draped façade and plenty of wood and tile finishes. Common spaces include a living room under vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen and a dramatic rounded office.
The movie theater, lined with parquet floors, takes in leafy views through a picture window. Six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms round out the 6,100-square-foot interior and include a master suite with a sitting area.
Outdoors, palm trees and verdant landscaping surround a brick patio and a swimming pool with a diving board.
Quaid, whose credits include “The Parent Trap” and “The Rookie,” bought the Spanish-style house six years ago for $5.1 million.
The 64-year-old actor has been busy of late, starring in the sci-fi series “Fortitude.” Later this year, he’s set to appear in the comedy-drama flick “A Dog’s Journey.”
Chris Hicks of the Agency represented both ends of the deal.
Ready to snare a tenant
Between tour dates and recording sessions, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is looking to try his hand as a landlord. His Mediterranean-style home of three years is up for lease at $27,500 a month.
Spanning just over 7,000 square feet in the guard-gated Oaks community, the 2006 estate is full of whitewashed living spaces and polished finishes. There’s a two-story living room, a breakfast nook, a family room with a corner fireplace and a chef’s kitchen with navy blue cabinetry.
French doors open to a courtyard under hanging lights, and out back, a covered loggia expands to a patio with a column-lined swimming pool and spa. Landscaping, a fountain and fire pit round out the backyard space.
A bonus room sits upstairs, as well as a master suite with a private balcony. It’s one of six bedrooms and six bathrooms. On the other side, a covered terrace takes in front-facing views through arches.
Barker bought the property in 2017 for $2.825 million. It’s one of two homes he owns in the celebrity-populated city.
After a stint with the Aquabats, Barker joined Blink-182 in 1998, and the band released “Enema of the State” a year after. The 43-year-old has also collaborated with Bub B, T.I., Slash and the late DJ AM.
Jeff Biebuyck of Compass holds the listing.
Expanding their ground
Piece by piece, the Hidden Hills compound of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West continues to come together.
The celebrity couple, who have reportedly sunk millions into the massive French country-inspired estate since buying it in 2014, have paid $2.7 million through a trust for a neighboring home, real estate records show.
The bordering property, which was not publicly listed for sale, had been owned by the estate of late author and screenwriter Richard Matheson, whose notable works include the sci-fi novels “I Am Legend” and “The Shrinking Man.”
The 1957-built house has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and about 2,750 square feet of living space, records show. But for West and Kardashian West, the 1.57-acre lot was likely the real draw. Including the new purchase and another adjoining property they purchased in 2014, the couple’s estate now measures north of six acres.
West, 41, has been nominated for 69 Grammy Awards, winning 21. His eighth and latest studio album, “Ye,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last year.
Kardashian West, 38, stars on the reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She and West were married in 2014 and have three children together.
Toasting a Craftsman classic
Television showrunner Rob Long, whose credits include the beloved sitcom “Cheers,” has put his Venice home of more than two decades on the market for $3.75 million.
Tucked behind a waist-high fence, the 1909 transitional Craftsman is a classic — painted forest green with eaves and a dormer with wood-cased windows. Features include hardwood floors, a den with cherry wood bookshelves and a gas fireplace in the living room.
The light-filled residence contains a little over 2,900 square feet of white-walled living space. The kitchen, which opens to a dining courtyard with a pizza oven, has a custom La Cornue range and a built-in bluestone island/bar top. An antique chandelier tops the dining room. There’s also a wet bar with refrigerated wine storage.
Counting the master suite, which has a walk-in closet and a reading nook, there are four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
Long was both a writer and co-executive producer for “Cheers,” which ran for 11 seasons and won six Golden Globes. More recently, he served as executive producer for the sitcom “Kevin Can Wait,” starring Kevin James.
Michael Grady, Natasha Barrett and Jagger Kroener of the Agency hold the listing.
Weight-loss mogul slims down
The price of Jenny Craig’s Del Mar estate is looking a tad trimmer. After asking $39.5 million for the home five years ago, the weight-loss guru has put the beachfront property back up for sale at 27.9 million.
Built in 1980, the tan-colored compound wraps around an interior courtyard with a swimming pool and spa. In the backyard, the patio descends to 82 feet of sandy beachfront.
The two-story floor plan covers 7,625 square feet, offering five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and, unsurprisingly, two kitchens. White-painted beamed ceilings, walls of glass and a dual-sided fireplace are highlights of the main living area. Up above, a master suite with mirrored walls expands to a wraparound deck.
Two guest units round out the interior. In addition, the three-quarter-acre property has a gated driveway and four-car garage.
Zachary Wagner of Willis Allen Real Estate holds the listing.
Craig, 86, founded her eponymous nutrition and weight loss company in 1983. Combining weight-loss counseling with personalized meal plans, Jenny Craig Inc. has grown to more than 700 brick-and-mortar centers and 3,000 employees.
Home sale to be his latest production
Mike Elizondo, the songwriter and record producer whose credits include such rap hits as 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” and Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady,” has put his Calabasas home up for sale at $2.75 million.
The Spanish-style house, built in 2002, sits on about two-thirds of an acre in the guard-gated Mont Calabasas community.
The gated two-story opens to a central courtyard with pavers, a tiled fountain and rustic fireplace. Creeping vines run up the side of the house, adding another layer of curb appeal.
An entry vestibule with Saltillo tile floors, an updated kitchen, a formal dining room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms are within just over 6,300 square feet of living space. A Juliet balcony overlooks the two-story great room. Upstairs, there’s a family room with a wood-carved bar.
Outside, a covered patio faces a custom swimming pool with a water slide, elevated spa and water feature. A basketball half-court and a pavilion with an outdoor kitchen sit nearby.
Although he is best known for his collaborations with rapper-producer Dr. Dre and rapper Eminem, Elizondo has also worked with such pop and rock artists as Fiona Apple, Alanis Morissette and Avenge Sevenfold. More recently, he produced the Muse single “Dig.”
Jordan Cohen of RE/Max Olson and Associates holds the listing.