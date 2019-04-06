Hot Property: Ellen DeGeneres puts a new spin, new price on former Marjorie Lord estate

For many, home ownership is the American dream. For others, such as TV host Ellen DeGeneres and actress Portia de Rossi, it's a high-stakes hobby.
DeGeneres and De Rossi have listed for $17.995 million the Beverly Hills estate they bought last year.
The Hollywood power couple, who have a serious side gig fixing up and selling properties, paid $15 million for the residence only about seven months ago.
The Hollywood Regency-style residence, formerly the longtime home of actress and philanthropist Marjorie Lord, was designed and built in 1962 by noted architect John Elgin Woolf. Prior to last year’s sale, the home was restored by Los Angeles-based design firm Marmol Radziner.
Steeped in Old Hollywood glamour, the single-story house features a circular foyer that opens to a sunlit common area and scaled formal rooms. The 5,100 square feet of living space hold open living and dining rooms, a den/office, a breakfast nook, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Private courtyards sit off each of the bedrooms.
Outside, sparsely landscaped grounds hold a covered patio lined with columns, a built-in barbecue and a small swimming pool. Views extend from city to ocean.
DeGeneres, 61, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003. Last year she co-created and produced the show “Little Big Shots” with Steve Harvey.
De Rossi, 46, has television credits that include the legal drama “Ally McBeal” and the sitcom “Arrested Development.”
Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.
A new price according to Jim
Actor-musician Jim Belushi has set a new course in Brentwood, relisting his villa for sale at $27.995 million.
His search for a buyer began nearly two years ago at an asking price of $38.5 million and with an adjoining parcel measuring about half an acre. The additional lot is not included with the latest listing.
Set at the end of a cobblestone driveway, the gated estate centers on an Italianate-style mansion built in 2010. The three-story home, which was styled by former White House decorator Michael Smith, has six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, living and dining rooms, a study/library and a screening room within 11,821 square feet of space.
Off the family room and kitchen, which includes a center island, French doors lead to a pergola-topped patio with a fireplace.
Outside, the roughly one-acre property includes expanses of lawn, stone fountains and meandering pathways. The swimming pool is accompanied by a pool house with a Jacuzzi and a cold plunge. A detached guesthouse lies elsewhere.
The actor is known for his film roles in “Trading Places” (1983), “Mr. Destiny” (1990) and “Jingle All the Way” (1996). He starred as the title character in the sitcom “According to Jim,” which ran for eight seasons. More recently, he appeared on the 2017 series continuation of “Twin Peaks.”
Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.
Still holding court in L.A.
As his team fights for a playoff spot, Blake Griffin is making some moves out west. The Detroit Pistons star has shelled out $4 million for a contemporary home in Manhattan Beach.
The two-story estate was built last year and sits half a mile from the beach.
French oak floors and pocketing doors are among features of the 3,600-square-foot house, which has a living room with a built-in fireplace and chandelier-topped dining room. Custom tile work makes appearances in the kitchen, bathrooms and a massive wet bar with floating shelves in the basement.
Three private balconies sit off the second story, which holds most of the five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms. The master suite, set beneath tongue-and-groove ceilings, adds a built-in fireplace, a free-standing tub and a steam shower.
It’s not Griffin’s only L.A.-area home. The former Clippers star paid $9 million for a Cape Cod-style home in Pacific Palisades in 2013 and put it up for sale at $10.995 million earlier this year.
Griffin, 30, has made six all-star teams during his career, which began when the Clippers drafted him No.1 overall in the 2009 draft. He has averaged about 25 points per game for the Pistons this year, his first full season with the team.
Joseph Franklin of Keller Williams Beach Cities was the listing agent.
Kicking it to the curb
Former UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, who last week resigned from his position amid allegations of involvement in the college admissions scandal, has put his home in Century City on the market for $2.349 million.
Salcedo was placed on leave after being indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering after facilitating the acceptance of two students to the school under the pretense of being soccer players. He is alleged to have received $200,000 in bribes as part of the scheme.
The two-story home, built in 1939, has about 2,900 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Features include wide-plank wood floors, arched doorways and French doors that open to the backyard. A family room with a fireplace adjoins the updated kitchen, which has an island/breakfast bar.
Outside, the hedged backyard holds a paver-lined patio, lawn and landscaping. A two-car garage sits off the front.
The 46-year-old Salcedo worked his way from UCLA ball boy to coach after starring for the Bruins and winning a national championship as a player in the 1990s. As coach of the Bruins men’s team, he compiled a 182-89-4 record in 15 seasons with 14 NCAA tournament appearances and two national championship game appearances (2006, 2014).
He bought the house three years ago for $1.9 million. Matt Klein of the Agency and Daniel Beaney of Westside Realty Ventures hold the listing.
Chatsworth pad is his type of place
Swae Lee of the brotherly hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd has dropped $2.15 million on a scenic mansion in Chatsworth.
The rapper took to Instagram to show off his new digs, saying he paid all cash for the hillside estate.
Custom-built in guard-gated Summit Ridge, the nearly one-acre property holds a 7,800-square-foot home and a backyard with a swimming pool and spa, a gazebo and a pair of stone eagles.
A two-story foyer with custom inlaid floors and a sweeping wrought-iron staircase kicks off the floor plan. Other highlights include an office, formal living and dining rooms, a media room and chef’s kitchen. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms including a master suite with an expanded sitting area and a spa tub.
A pair of covered patios extend the living space outside, taking in mountain and city light views.
Winnie Davis of Coldwell Banker Quality Properties held the listing. Anna Marie Simpliciano of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
Lee, 23, formed Rae Sremmurd with his brother Slim Jxmmi in 2013, and they’ve released three albums since: “SremmLife,” “SremmLife 2” and “SR3MM.” Their hits include “No Type,” “No Flex Zone” and the meme-ified “Black Beatles.”
A good time to be Gronk
The ink was barely dry on his retirement announcement when all-pro football star Rob Gronkowski sold his penthouse condominium in Boston for $2.3 million.
The New England Patriots player had owned the unit for three years, records show.
Located in the Seaport District, the corner-unit condo is a vibrant mix of wood and brick. Beamed ceilings top maple floors in the common spaces, and a listing photo shows a Gronkowski jersey hanging from a brick wall in the living room.
Highlights include a chandelier-topped dining area and a custom-built kitchen with dual ovens and milled antique fir carpentry. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office round out the 2,063-square-foot floor plan.
Outdoors, a spiral staircase ascends to a private rooftop deck that adds 340 square feet of entertaining space. City light views abound.
Gronkowski, 29, spent nine seasons with the Patriots, racking up five Pro Bowl selections and three Super Bowl championships during his time there. In 2011, he became the only tight end to lead the league in receiving touchdowns with 17.
The home is part of Fort Point Place, a condo complex located a few blocks from the water, and includes two parking spots. George Sarkis of the Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman held the listing.