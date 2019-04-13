Hot Property: Rock icon David Coverdale livens up the Lake Tahoe housing market

It’s the end of the tour in Lake Tahoe for David Coverdale. The rock icon of Deep Purple and Whitesnake fame has listed his estate in the area after decades of ownership for $9.85 million.
Found in Incline Village, a community on the north shore, the gated residence features high ceilings with exposed beams, wood and stone accents, three fireplaces, four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The master suite features a step-up spa tub, multiple walk-in closets and a private deck.
The rocker’s stamp on the three-story house is evidenced throughout, but particularly in the lower-level “rockers lounge.” The customized space, featuring a theater with custom seating and a 135-foot screen, a wet bar and a cocktail lounge, is punctuated by zebra-patterned fabrics, neon lighting and a treasure trove of rock memorabilia.
Elsewhere, a Roman-inspired wellness area holds an indoor heated swimming pool, a spa, an infrared sauna and separate massage and exercise rooms. There’s also a salon for those big hair days.
Wide decks span the length of the upper levels to extend the living space outdoors. The more than one-acre site includes a sloping backyard studded with mature trees, a fire pit and a waterfall-fed pond.
Views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains are on full display.
Coverdale, 67, gained fame as the lead singer of Deep Purple in the 1970s before founding Whitesnake later that decade. The latter hard rock band, known for its members’ luxurious hair and flamboyant style, has hits that include “Here I Go Again’ and “This Is Love.”
In 2016, Coverdale was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Deep Purple.
Kerry Donovan of Chase International holds the listing.
Estate to the stars sees price plummet
In Beverly Hills, the price to live like Cher and Eddie Murphy is now about 44% cheaper.
An equestrian compound that counts both stars as former owners has returned to market at $48 million. That’s a considerable discount from when the five-acre estate first listed two years ago for $85 million. More recently, it was priced at $69.995 million.
The sprawling estate was originally built for Cher, who lived there about a decade before selling it to Murphy in 1988 for $6.3 million.
Spanning 14 acres, the impressive estate has a combined 32,000 square feet of living space, a sunken tennis court pavilion, a cabana and a swimming pool. Ivy and flowers dot the grounds, which are well equipped for equestrians. In addition to riding trails that wind through the compound, there are five stables and a pair of white-gravel riding rings.
The main house, though unfinished, measures roughly 20,000 square feet and holds the majority of the property’s 11 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. An atrium, a movie theater, a gym and maid’s quarters are among amenities.
A stone-clad guesthouse, which features arched windows, tiles and hand-carved doors, adds 7,000 square feet more of living space.
Joshua and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
Pulling up an anchor in Encino
Former “Today” co-anchor Billy Bush, who lost his job two years ago after a controversial “Access Hollywood” tape emerged of him and Donald Trump, has put his longtime home in Encino up for sale at $5.395 million.
Set on more than three-quarters of an acre, the gated estate holds a five-bedroom main house, a two-bedroom guesthouse, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool.
Built in 1950, the traditional-style main house was recently remodeled and features about 5,400 square feet of living space, a center-island kitchen and an office. Two walk-in closets and a lavish bath highlight the master suite. There are family/media rooms on both levels.
The guesthouse sits across the grounds and next to the swimming pool. Grassy fields, gardens and mature trees fill out the backyard.
Bush, 47, bought the estate in 2004 for $3.05 million. The newsman and television host has kept a mostly low profile since his exit at NBC, where he previously co-anchored the show’s third hour. The television and radio host previously hosted the radio show “The Billy Bush Show” and was a reporter for NBC at three Olympic Games.
He is reportedly in talks to return to the air in a role for “Extra.”
Craig Knizek and Andrea Korchek of the Agency hold the listing.
He’ll settle for a good offer
Writer-executive producer Ted Humphrey, whose credits include “The Good Wife” and “Incorporated,” is ready to relinquish his Beverly Hills home of seven years. The private retreat is up for grabs at $2.989 million.
That’s about $1.15 million more than he paid for it in 2012.
Tucked behind gates and foliage on a quarter-acre, the 1960s residence got some work done during Humphrey’s stay. Oak floors and recessed art lighting breathe life into the interior, which offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms across 3,101 square feet.
A three-sided fireplace anchors a step-down living room adjoined by a formal dining room. Farther in, a remodeled kitchen adds custom cabinetry, built-in booth seating and a wine cooler.
Upstairs, the master suite expands to a private balcony, and its bathroom takes in leafy views through bay windows. An office and two-car garage used as a gym fill out the rest of the floor plan.
A covered patio lines the home’s back side, opening up to a private landscaped backyard with a swimming pool, spa and fire pit.
In addition, a detached studio with wood walls, beamed ceilings and built-ins adds 100 square feet of flexible living space.
Jeff Yarbrough of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the listing.
In addition to “The Good Wife,” Humphrey has produced and written for dramas such as “The Unit” and “Shark.” More recently, he was the creator and showrunner of “Wisdom of the Crowd.”
Pennies on the dollar
At long last, the decade-long home sale saga of 50 Cent has finally come to a close. The rapper-entrepreneur has sold his massive Connecticut mansion for $2.9 million, or $15.6 million less than he first sought in 2007.
It’s a staggering loss for the artist, who bought it from former boxer Mike Tyson in 2003 for $4.1 million and sank about $6 million into renovations. With no takers at $18.5 million, he offered up the property in 2015 for $8.5 million and in 2017 for $4.995 million.
Spanning 17 acres in Farmington, a suburb of Hartford, the property centers on a palatial Colonial-style home that covers nearly 52,000 square feet. Bells and whistles abound, as the 1980s mansion holds 21 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, a night club, poker room, movie theater, recording studio and conference room.
A grand foyer — whitewashed save for some cherry wood accents — opens the opulent floor plan with dual staircases and tile floors. Coffered ceilings top the formal living room, and a chandelier hangs over the kitchen.
Elsewhere, an indoor basketball court is emblazoned with a logo for G-Unit, a hip-hop group 50 Cent formed with Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks in the early 2000s. Another highlight comes downstairs, where an indoor swimming pool set into a brick patio is lined with walls of glass and clerestory windows.
A second pool, complete with a grotto, is found out back. The expansive grounds also have a helicopter pad, a pond and a guesthouse.
50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, was discovered by Eminem and Dr. Dre, who helped produce his debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.” The 43-year-old has released five studio albums and 10 mixtapes, with hits including “In da Club,” “21 Questions” and “Candy Shop.”
Court records from his 2015 bankruptcy revealed that the rapper was spending around $72,000 per month on the mortgage and maintenance for the property.
Jennifer Leahy of Douglas Elliman handled the sale.