Hot Property: Bruce Willis seeks Nakatomi-sized haul for Caribbean getaway

Actor Bruce Willis kept his Caribbean getaway in the Turks and Caicos Islands long enough to renew his wedding vows with model-actress Emma Heming-Willis last month, but now the Parrot Cay estate is for sale at $33 million.
Set within COMO Resorts Parrot Cay, the more than seven-acre bay-front property contains three homes with 11 bedrooms and 13.5 bathrooms for a total of 13,500 square feet of interior living space. There are another 4,500 square feet under roof and 17,000 square feet of decking with four swimming pools.
To quote his “Die Hard” character John McClane: “Welcome to the party, pal.”
To enhance privacy, the five-bedroom main house and the two three-bedroom guest villas are set apart from one another.
In the main house, a plush movie room sits off the great room. The master bedroom occupies the entire upper level and features sliding glass doors, expansive ocean views, vaulted ceilings, dual closets and a sitting area. A wrap-around terrace surrounds the suite.
The residences are surrounded by lush lawns, a beachfront yoga pavilion and a children’s playground with a pirate ship. Coconut, banana and papaya trees dot the tropical grounds.
Willis, 64, and Heming-Willis, 40, have been married for 10 years.
They have also listed their main residence in Bedford Corners, N.Y., for sale at $13 million. That property includes a 9,000-square-foot, three-story main home and four separate residences. The family is relocating to the West Coast.
In addition to the "Die Hard" film series, Willis is known for the late-1980s series "Moonlighting" and his starring roles in the films "Pulp Fiction" (1994), "The Fifth Element" (1997) and "The Sixth Sense" (1999).
Nina Siegenthaler and Joe Zahm of Turks & Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty are the listing agents for the Parrot Cay estate.
She’s made contact with a buyer
Actress Jodie Foster and her wife, photographer-actress Alexandra Hedison, have exited the scene in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, selling their home of seven years for $14.9 million.
The Traditional-style house, built in 1952, sits on more than half an acre of grounds with views in nearly every direction.
A vaulted-ceiling foyer leads to the heart of the home: a formal living room bordered by floor-to-ceiling windows. A media room and formal dining room flank the living room area. In the chef’s kitchen, there are a breakfast area and French doors that open to a brick patio.
The master suite lies on the second floor and features beamed ceilings, a fireplace and a private deck that surveys the rounds. A total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within 7,500 square feet of interior.
Outside, tall hedges surround a swimming pool and deck. A grassy field, gardens and mature trees fill out the grounds.
Foster, 56, gained recognition for "Taxi Driver" (1976) at age 13. She has won Oscars for "The Accused" (1988) and "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991). More recently, she starred in the films "The Beaver" (2011), "Elysium" (2013) and “Hotel Artemis” (2018).
Hedison, 49, is known for her role as Dylan Moreland on the series “The L Word.”
David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Zach Goldsmith, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.
Filmmaker completes mission to sell
The real estate action is over for John Woo, the director behind such blockbuster films as “Face/Off” and “Mission: Impossible 2.” After a year on the market, Woo has sold his contemporary villa-style home in Pacific Palisades for $5.425 million.
Perched on a knoll in the Riviera area, the gated residence holds a split-level home, a guesthouse and a hedged backyard with a swimming pool and spa.
Tan-toned living spaces mix with hardwood, tile and carpet throughout the 4,555-square-foot interior. An open-concept living room with vaulted ceilings, a center-island kitchen and a formal dining room are among living spaces. For amenities, there’s a sky-lit yoga studio, a den with a ping-pong table and a wood-paneled media room.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, expands to a sitting area with a fireplace and takes in views of the city and ocean. Multiple balconies extend from the front.
Ali Rassekhi of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Tony Yeh of Omega Realty Company held the listing. Yeh also represented the buyer.
A native of China, Woo made a name for himself in the ’80s with several Hong Kong action films including “A Better Tomorrow” and “The Killer.” His more recent credits include “Red Cliff,” “Reign of Assassins” and “The Crossing,” all of which he produced as well.
Crypt keeper’s lair is no horror
Actor John Kassir, best known for voicing the Crypt Keeper in HBO’s “Tales From the Crypt” series, has listed his scenic home in Topanga for sale at $1.799 million.
Reached by a bridge over a seasonal stream, the serene estate centers on a wood-filled home built in 1922. Redwood and Douglas fir line the windows and doors, and skylights and clerestories brighten the expansive living spaces.
A voluminous living room serves as the centerpiece, offering dyed concrete floors inset with stones and a custom tile fireplace under 17-foot beamed ceilings. Further in, the center-island kitchen adds Honduran mahogany cabinetry and a rounded dining area.
Two bedrooms and two bathrooms fill out the 2,167-square-foot floor plan, including a master suite with a stone fireplace and office nook. The other bedroom opens to a second-story deck that takes in treetop views.
Oak and sycamore trees dot the one-acre grounds, which also hold an outdoor dining area and covered carport.
In addition to “Tales From the Crypt,” which ran for seven seasons on HBO, Kassir has also lent his voice to “Rocket Power,” “The Looney Tunes Show” and “The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.” On the film side, his credits include “Pocahontas,” “Jack the Giant Slayer” and “The Smurfs.”
Stefanie Becker and Stephen Udoff of Compass hold the listing.
Electing to list in Florida
Politician Jeb Bush is asking $1.795 million for his townhouse in Florida, the state where he served two terms as governor. Please clap.
Found outside Miami in the Coral Gables area, the two-story residence features oak floors and high-end finishes across 3,485 square feet. Dual chandeliers top the living room and kitchen, which offers louvered cabinetry and a marble-topped island.
The sunny space expands outside to a coral-stone courtyard with a fountain-fed pool. A guesthouse sits on the other side.
Two master suites, complete with plantation shutters and impact windows, overlook the landscaped courtyard. In addition, two guest bedrooms top the two-car garage for a total of four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Bush, 66, served as Florida governor from 1999 to 2007. The son of George H.W. Bush and brother of George W. Bush, he ran for president in 2016 but suspended his campaign before the Republican National Convention.
He bought the home eight years ago for $1.3 million.
Judith Hansen and Lani Kahn Drody of Lowell International Realty hold the listing.