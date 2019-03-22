Income potential is a big selling point for L.A.’s millennial home buyer

When I bought my first house I went from paying less than $1,000 a month to $3,800. It was the scariest thing I ever did. I took the leap of faith that my husband and my careers would continue to flourish and also that we would be able to make money renting out the teeny guest unit in the back on Airbnb. Would we have been able to pay our mortgage without Airbnb? Sure. But that wouldn't leave much money left over for avocado toast.