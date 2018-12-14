The Pitch: Weighing options on the Westside

In the high-caliber housing market of Los Angeles, every neighborhood has a distinct style, offering a list of pros and cons that can leave even the surest of buyers second-guessing.
Better views lead to longer commutes. Living closer to the action may mean sacrificing space.
The Pitch digs into these differences, pitting properties against each other in a head-to-head format and allowing the listing agents to proclaim why theirs is best.
For those with a few million to play with, the Westside offers plenty of options for homes and lifestyles. Closer to the coast, modern builds are popping up and packing in. A mile inland, however, larger lots provide flexibility and space to spread out.
If you had $2 million to spare, which would you prefer: a Venice contemporary steps from Abbot Kinney or a Mar Vista farmhouse with storybook charm and a yard?
Venice residence
Wrapped in a stylish wood façade, this 2018-built home holds three stories of bright living spaces and two spacious decks. It’s listed by Tami Pardee and Jonathan Pearson of Halton Pardee and Partners.
Address: 1222 Electric Ave., Venice, 90291
Price: $2.587 million
Specs: Three bedrooms and 3.25 bathrooms in 2,670 square feet (2,228-square-foot lot)
The agent’s pitch:
This architectural gem from an authentic Venice designer offers the opportunity to live just steps from the vibrancy and excitement of Abbot Kinney while enjoying the privacy, comfort and style of a modern, newly constructed residence.
Local Venice Beach architect Electric Bowery presents a stunning mix of eclectic design and exquisite craftsmanship in a truly walkable neighborhood. Enter the residence to an open floor plan that includes a gourmet kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, a center island and marble countertops. The bright living space flows to the private outdoor patio with a fire pit and drought-tolerant landscaping.
The third floor includes a stunning master suite with a custom fireplace, private balcony and walk-in closet offering ample custom shelving. The chic master bathroom is adorned with designer fixtures and lighting with a separate shower and free-standing tub. Additional features include Nest-controlled heating and A/C, electric privacy gate for parking, a two-car carport and a speaker system throughout the house.
Mar Vista residence
This picket-fenced property holds a garden-filled yard, a detached guesthouse and a charming home built in 1922. It’s listed by Anastasia Bowen of Benjamin Leeds.
Address: 3611 Grand View Blvd., Los Angeles, 90066
Price: $2.295 million
Specs: Four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,825 square feet (8,044-square-foot lot)
The agent’s pitch:
Enter through a white picket fence to a Cape Cod-style residence. Traditional details abound throughout the house, with antique hardwood floors, glass-fronted built-in cabinets, a claw-foot tub and a sunny, eat-in kitchen with direct access to an outdoor dining terrace. A detached guesthouse adds a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. In addition, a shed built to match the home’s architecture offers a possible workshop or pottery studio.
Looking to expand? This spacious lot allows room to increase the house’s square footage, enlarge the back garden and even add a swimming pool. A car enthusiast will find plenty of on-site parking.
Grand View is a broad boulevard lined with an eclectic mix of historic homes in a variety of architectural styles. Extremely neighborhood-centric and family-friendly, this nostalgic home is a few blocks from restaurants, bowling and the Sunday farmers' market, and minutes to Venice Beach.