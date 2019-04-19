The Pitch: Beverly Hills with a view

In the high-caliber housing market of Los Angeles, every neighborhood has a distinct style, offering a list of pros and cons that can leave even the surest of buyers second-guessing.
Better views lead to longer commutes. Living closer to the action may mean sacrificing space.
The Pitch digs into these differences, pitting properties against each other in a head-to-head format and allowing the listing agents to proclaim why theirs is best.
With the well-manicured lawns of Beverly Gardens Park and the hyper-curated shopping destinations along Rodeo Drive, it’s no surprise that Beverly Hills has become synonymous with luxury.
Living in the 90210 is a statement in itself, but with the average estate selling for over $6 million, buyers have the luxury of choosing from a plethora of stylish, pedigreed homes that have a personality all their own.
If you had $6 million to spare, which would you prefer: a bold modern compound with commanding views, or an ivy-draped villa full of Spanish charm?
Mulholland residence
Spanning three stories on a hillside lot, this contemporary home opens to expansive living spaces full of glass and sweeping views. It’s listed by Dennis Adelpour of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.
Address: 13800 Mulholland Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Price: $5.988 million
Specs: Five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 6,692 square feet (18,730-square-foot lot)
The agent’s pitch:
It’s rare to find a large, modern estate in Beverly Hills that combines gates, stunning architecture and sweeping views of nature and the ocean at the same time.
Conveniently located on iconic Mulholland Drive, this property provides easy access to major freeways and cut-through canyon streets — allowing for comfortable travel to all the popular destinations in and around Beverly Hills.
Glass front doors welcome you into the great room, where soaring ceilings and walls of glass frame the panoramic views of the mountains, city lights and ocean. It’s an ideal home for entertaining with seamless access to the sparkling pool, outdoor kitchen and large grassy area.
Priced aggressively under $900 per square foot, this is an amazing opportunity for a buyer who has refined taste and wants to enjoy all the amenities that living on Mulholland Drive has to offer.
Tower Grove residence
Dense landscaping and wrought-iron gates privatize this massive Spanish home, which holds arched doorways, beamed ceilings, an oversize library and outdoor veranda. It’s listed by Rick Ojeda of Compass.
Address: 1571 Tower Grove Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210
Price: $6.299 million
Specs: Five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 7,490 square feet (13,503-square-foot lot)
The agent’s pitch:
Volume and scale are the two resounding words that come to mind when you step into this nearly 7,500-square-foot neoclassical villa.
The grand foyer sets the tone as you gaze through to the soaring ceilings of the living room. Further in, seamless windows of glass invite you to step out onto the intensely secluded grounds with a beautiful swimmer’s pool, veranda and landscaped gardens.
Art lovers will delight in the generous height of the interior walls, oversize bedrooms, library and family room. The impeccable appointments, finishes and attention to detail create an ideal residence for discerning tastes — especially those that enjoy entertaining while still retaining a sense of intimacy and understated elegance.
Located on one of the BHPO’s most desired locations a block away from a property listed at $650,000,000, this offering of tremendous value is available for only $6,299,000 — or just $841 per square foot.