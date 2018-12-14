Top sales: Custom Bel-Air contemporary digs pace L.A. County's priciest home sales of November

A Bel-Air mansion built on speculation, the onetime Hollywood Hills address of a Hilton sister and a television host’s Beverly Hills home were among the priciest real estate transactions in Los Angeles County in November. Here’s a closer look.
$20.5 million — Bel-Air
On Orum Road, a contemporary-style showplace with a 500-gallon custom aquarium sold for about $500,000 less than the asking price of $20.995 million.
The multilevel house, which abuts the Bel-Air Golf Course, was built this year and features an 11-foot front door, polished glass floors and leathered marble details. An unusual limestone staircase sits beyond the entry.
Within a little over 10,000 square feet of interior are five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a cigar room, a home theater and a cabana room. The master suite, measuring some 2,200 square feet, comprises a bar, a sitting room and dual bathrooms.
A 62-foot, infinity-edge swimming pool sits at the edge of the acre-plus property.
James Harris, David Parnes, Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie of the Agency were the listing agents. Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.
$19.65 million — Bel-Air
A limited liability company tied to Ronald P. Spogli, a venture capitalist and former United States ambassador to Italy and San Marino, paid $8.35 million less than the original asking price for an Italianate-style home on Bel-Air Road.
Marketed as a development opportunity, the property was offered with plans for a French Regency-inspired chateau designed by megamansion architect Richard Landry. The proposed residence would have 24,000 square feet of living space including a 4,000-square-foot subterranean garage.
The current residence, built in 1990, features a formal entry that opens to a beamed-ceiling living room with a fireplace. A formal dining room, a home theater, an office, a gym, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms also lie within about 11,650 square feet of interior.
Outside, box hedges and towering cypress frame formal gardens, statuaries and lawn. There’s also a swimming pool with a spa.
The seller was a corporate entity tied to entrepreneur and commercial real estate investor Aron Abecassis.
David Parnes and Mauricio Umansky of the Agency had the listing. Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
$17.5 million — Hollywood Hills West
On Sierra Alta Way, a nearly 14,000-square-foot contemporary home sold after three years on and off the market. It had been listed for as much as $22.9 million.
Set on a third of an acre, the multi-level house replaced a traditional-style house on the site that was once owned by socialite and model Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Rothschild sold the property in 2013 for $2.625 million; the new house was built in 2015.
The glitzy residence, with a pivoting door at the entrance, has soaring ceilings, a floating-style staircase and walls of glass elements. A 21-foot motorized wine rack connects to the upstairs master wing and dining room.
On the basement level, which includes a lounge and a theater, a large picture window looks into the bottom of the swimming pool. Steel and glass folding doors enclose the seven-car gallery/display space.
Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie of the Agency were the listing agents of record. Michael Libow of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.
$17.5 million — Malibu
A Delaware limited liability company paid $1 million less than the asking price for the longtime Malibu Road home of Howard Flagg, the late founder and president of the DSL technology company Pairgain Technologies.
Found within gated Malibu Colony, the blue-tiled beach dwelling sits on a quarter-acre lot with a guesthouse, a teahouse and a lap swimming pool. Extensive decking overlooks the ocean and sandy beachfront.
Inside, the house holds an updated kitchen with a center island, a family room with a fireplace, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Additional living space and a second kitchen lie in the guesthouse.
Shirley and Brittany Sherman of Douglas Elliman had the listing. Susan Monus of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
$15.43 million — Beverly Hills
Talk show host Leeza Gibbons and her husband, writer-producer Steve Fenton, sold their home on North Maple Drive to Delaware limited liability company for about $1.6 million less than the asking price.
Set on a half-acre of grounds, the traditional-style two-story features 6,570 square feet of living space, detailed woodwork, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. There are fireplaces in the family room, living room, library/den, master bedroom and master bath.
A second foyer and private balcony are part of the master suite.
Folding doors open to the rear, revealing a tiered patio, a swimming pool, lawn and fireplace. A two-story guesthouse, which has its own living room, kitchen, bedroom and three bathrooms, sits across from the main house.
Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential and Gregg Silver of Keller Williams Beverly Hills are the co-listing agents. Valerie Fitzgerald, also with Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.