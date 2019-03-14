Advertisement

What $800,000 buys right now in three Ventura County cities

By
Mar 14, 2019 | 12:15 PM
6951 Vista Del Rincon Drive, Ventura (Realtor.com)

Here’s a look at what roughly $800,000 buys right now in the cities of Ventura, Thousand Oaks and Ojai in Ventura County.

VENTURA: A short walk from the water, this remodeled beach house offers beamed ceilings, cherry wood floors and a pair of ocean-view terraces.

Address: 6951 Vista Del Rincon Drive, Ventura, 93001

Listed for: $799,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,520 square feet (3,484-square-foot lot)

Features: Stone fireplace; modern kitchen; turf yard; two garages

About the area: In the 93001 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $1.368 million, up 89.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

635 Calle Rochelle, Thousand Oaks
635 Calle Rochelle, Thousand Oaks (Realtor.com)

THOUSAND OAKS: Views are king at this corner-lot home, which overlooks the mountains from a spacious backyard.

Address: 1635 Calle Rochelle, Thousand Oaks, 91360

Listed for: $819,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,083 square feet (9,599-square-foot lot)

Features: Double-door entry; vaulted ceilings; chandelier-topped living spaces; master suite with backyard access

About the area: In the 91360 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $729,000, up 8.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

306 W. Oak St., Ojai
306 W. Oak St., Ojai (Realtor.com)

OJAI: This designer-done, turnkey cottage opens to a charming backyard with a fire pit and detached writer’s studio.

Address: 306 W. Oak St., Ojai, 93023

Listed for: $799,000 for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 729 square feet (2,486-square-foot lot)

Features: Wraparound front porch; built-in breakfast nook; tiled kitchen; master bathroom with floor-to-ceiling cabinetry

About the area: In the 93023 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $733,000, down 12.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6351 Burnett Court, Ventura
6351 Burnett Court, Ventura (Realtor.com)

VENTURA: Drought-tolerant landscaping and dual-pane windows bring efficiency to this 1960s cul-de-sac home.

Address: 6351 Burnett Court, Ventura, 93003

Listed for: $800,000 for five bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,588 square feet (7,988-square-foot lot)

Features: Herringbone wood floors; stone accents; fenced backyard with patio; stamped concrete driveway

About the area: In the 93003 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $610,000, down 4.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

172 W. Janss Circle, Thousand Oaks
172 W. Janss Circle, Thousand Oaks (Realtor.com)

THOUSAND OAKS: On the market for the first time in 30 years, this price-reduced property features a multi-level floor plan and opens to a backyard with a pool, spa and gazebo.

Address: 172 W. Janss Circle, Thousand Oaks, 91360

Listed for: $799,000 for five bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 2,401 square feet (26,571-square-foot lot)

Features: Sunken living room; family room with wet bar; two stone fireplaces; den

About the area: In the 91360 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $729,000, up 8.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

308 Shady Lane, Ojai
308 Shady Lane, Ojai (Realtor.com)

OJAI: Completely rebuilt in 2011, this romantic Spanish estate has a one-story floor plan featuring arched doorways and travertine tile.

Address: 308 Shady Lane, Ojai, 93023

Listed for: $815,000 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,700 square feet (8,515-square-foot lot)

Features: Two gated entrances; landscaped grounds; covered front porch; hot tub

About the area: In the 93023 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $733,000, down 12.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

