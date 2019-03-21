Advertisement

What $1 million buys right now in three Riverside County cities

Mar 21, 2019 | 5:00 AM
6339 Dulcet Place (Realtor.com)

Here’s a look at what roughly $1 million buys right now in the cities of Riverside, Murrieta and Canyon Lake in Riverside County.

RIVERSIDE: Fronted by a semicircle driveway, this U-shaped estate features meandering paths out back that connect a pool, spa, gazebo and trellis-topped patio.

Address: 6339 Dulcet Place, Riverside, 92506

Listed for: $995,000 for five bedrooms, 4.25 bathrooms in 4,308 square feet (24,829-square-foot lot)

Features: Rotunda entry; tile and hardwood floors; master suite with elevated bedroom; fountains in front and back

About the area: In the 92506 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $505,000, up 16.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

22865 Calle Brilliante
22865 Calle Brilliante (Realtor.com)

MURRIETA: Perched above the city, this three-story home takes full advantage of the views with multiple terraces and a swinging bench.

Address: 22865 Calle Brilliante, Murrieta, 92562

Listed for: $999,888 for four bedrooms, five bathrooms in 5,600 square feet (11.03-acre lot)

Features: Gated grounds; expansive great room with wet bar and catwalk; billiards room; elevator

About the area: In the 92562 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $436,000, up 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

22430 Canyon Lake Drive South
22430 Canyon Lake Drive South (Realtor.com)

CANYON LAKE: This upgraded home on Canyon Bay offers amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa, wine cellar, entertainer’s patio and a speakeasy poker room hidden behind a secret door.

Address: 22430 Canyon Lake Drive South, Canyon Lake, 92587

Listed for: $999,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 3,682 square feet (7,405-square-foot lot)

Features: Two-story entry; three covered terraces; solar panels; outdoor dining area

About the area: In the 92587 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $380,000, up 2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1411 Ravenswood Lane
1411 Ravenswood Lane (Realtor.com)

RIVERSIDE: A whimsical lawn approaches this custom-built Tudor full of elegant living spaces that could benefit from a renovation.

Address: 1411 Ravenswood Lane, Riverside, 92506

Listed for: $975,000 for five bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 5,386 square feet (26,571-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood windows and doors; family room with wet bar; expansive master suite with dual-sided fireplace; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 92506 ZIP Code, based on 39 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $505,000, up 16.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

19205 Vista De Montanas
19205 Vista De Montanas (Realtor.com)

MURRIETA: Built for country living, this equestrian estate holds a remodeled ranch, guesthouse, fenced riding arenas and an irrigated pasture.

Address: 19205 Vista De Montanas, Murrieta, 92562

Listed for: $999,000 for four bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 2,727 square feet (5.26-acre lot)

Features: Wood-beamed living room with brick fireplace; upgraded appliances; trellis-topped patio; three-car garage

About the area: In the 92562 ZIP Code, based on 52 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $436,000, up 0.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

21975 Strawberry Lane
21975 Strawberry Lane (Realtor.com)

CANYON LAKE: This waterfront home full of expansive living spaces descends to a swimming pool, fire pit and private covered dock.

Address: 21975 Strawberry Lane, Canyon Lake, 92587

Listed for: $979,000 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 4,205 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Features: Guard-gated community; double-door entry; stained glass window; two water-facing terraces

About the area: In the 92587 ZIP Code, based on 21 sales, the median price for single-family homes in January was $380,000, up 2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

