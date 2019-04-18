What $1.5 million buys right now in three Ventura County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $1.5 million buys right now in the Ventura County cities of Oxnard, Agoura Hills and Santa Paula.
OXNARD: Across the street from Hollywood Beach, this contemporary estate expands to a covered deck and 300-square-foot rooftop lounge.
Address: 3344 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 93035
Listed for: $1.499 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,728 square feet (2,625-square-foot lot)
Features: Stucco exterior; wood-beamed ceilings; living room with marble fireplace; backyard with hot tub
About the area: In the 93035 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $825,000, up 49.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
AGOURA HILLS: Shaded by mature trees, this 1920s Craftsman on Malibu Lake is rife with wood and stone finishes.
Address: 2315 Terrace Lane, Agoura Hills, 91301
Listed for: $1.449 million for three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms in 2,600 square feet (20,472-square-foot lot)
Features: Two covered front porches; updated kitchens and bathrooms; master suite with deck; stone slab lakefront terrace
About the area: In the 91301 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.225 million, up 11.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SANTA PAULA: Spanning 39 acres in Upper Ojai Valley, this scenic estate holds a rustic A-frame cabin and guesthouse among winding trails and orchards.
Address: 13001 Koenigstein Road, Santa Paula, 93060
Listed for: $1.499 million for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,300 square feet (39,09-acre lot)
Features: Gated entry; cabin with two-story great room; avocado and citrus orchards; greenhouse
About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $465,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.
OXNARD: The highlight of this three-story beach house comes in the open-concept living room, which takes in ocean views through walls of glass and clerestories.
Address: 4060 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 93035
Listed for: $1.549 million for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,920 square feet (2,175-square-foot lot)
Features: Remodeled kitchen; dramatic wood ceilings; second-story viewing deck; third-level loft
About the area: In the 93035 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $825,000, up 49.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
AGOURA HILLS: Elegant living spaces — such as a two-story grand foyer and formal family room with leaded windows — fill this cul-de-sac estate in Peacock Ridge.
Address: 5947 Dunegal Court, Agoura Hills, 91301
Listed for: $1.425 million for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 4,575 square feet (7,412-square-foot lot)
Features: Sweeping staircase; formal dining room with built-in buffet; master suite with sitting room; city and valley views
About the area: In the 91301 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $1.225 million, up 11.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SANTA PAULA: A barn, workshop and massive basement with a wet bar are a few highlights of this double-parcel ranch on 33 acres nestled into the mountains of Santa Paula.
Address: 8405 Live Oak Ave., Santa Paula, 93060
Listed for: $1.499 million for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 4,000 square feet (33-acre lot)
Features: Sky-lit great room with freestanding fireplace; kitchen with vaulted ceilings; wraparound patio; mountain views
About the area: In the 93060 ZIP Code, based on 14 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $465,000, with no change year over year, according to CoreLogic.