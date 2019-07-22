U.S. stocks open higher with Treasuries and oil advancing

U.S. stocks opened higher following a mixed session in Europe and Asia as investors looked ahead to a busy week of corporate earnings. Oil gained amid tensions in the Persian Gulf.

The three main U.S. benchmarks all were green, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Index edged higher with energy and mining shares leading gains. Stocks slipped throughout Asia, led by declines in Shanghai and Hong Kong as traders watched escalating tensions there. China’s new stock venue for technology startups was a bright spot as all 25 stocks rose on their debut. Treasuries advanced after traders pared bets the Federal Reserve will slash rates by a half-point this month.

“With consensus analysis having slashed projections for the quarter before the start of the earnings season there’ll likely be a decent chance for enough positive surprises over the course of the next few weeks to see earnings growth stay positive over the season,” John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co., wrote in a note to clients. “More than a quarter of the companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report this week so investors will have plenty to focus on.”

Core European government bonds gained, while the pound slumped after a forecast showed Brexit may have already pushed Britain into a technical recession, and as Conservative Party members vote on new leadership.

Advertisement

Investors will be eyeing earnings this week for signs of economic slowdown and any indication that trade strife is affecting companies’ bottom lines. On the trade front, Chinese state media reported face-to-face negotiations with the U.S. may resume soon, as Beijing considers a plan to boost American soybean purchases to sweeten a deal, people familiar with the matter said. The Fed, meanwhile, is in a blackout period with regard to policy communications ahead of next week’s interest rate decision.

Elsewhere, gold was steady while emerging-market stocks slid.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings season rolls on with companies including: Amazon.com, Alphabet, Unilever, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Boeing.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s successor is announced on Tuesday, with Boris Johnson expected to become the new Conservative leader and PM.

Thursday brings the European Central Bank policy decision. Economists widely expect officials to signal their readiness to cut interest rates and potentially broaden stimulus. Some see the chance of an immediate rate cut. ECB President Mario Draghi holds a briefing afterward.

These are the main moves in markets:



Advertisement

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.2% as of 6:32 a.m. Pacific time. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.4% and the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 0.2%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index eased 0.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1%.

The euro was little changed at $1.1222, while the yen weakened 0.2% to 107.93 per dollar.

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2472.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index was little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries eased 3 basis points to 2.03%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.72%.

Commodities