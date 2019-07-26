Southern California home prices rose only a little in June, and sales slid

Southern California home prices rose only 1.2% in June from a year earlier, while sales fell 8.8%, reflecting a broad slowdown in the region’s pricey housing market.

The six-county region’s median price — the point at which half the homes sold for more and half for less — clocked in at $541,250 last month, according to a report Friday from CoreLogic.

Although that price is a new record, the modest rise indicates buyers aren’t willing or able to aggressively bid up homes after years of sharp price increases that have sparked renewed concerns over the lack of affordable housing in the Golden State.

Economists have blamed the lack of affordability for drastically slowing the housing market toward the end of last year and causing the region’s median home price to fall slightly in March from a year earlier — the first decline since 2012.

Since then, mortgage rates have fallen, which real estate agents say has drawn some people back into the market. But agents say buyers are pickier than in years past, when bidding wars were furious and homes flew off the market.

Here is a breakdown of prices and sales in each county of the Southern California region:

In Los Angeles County, the median price rose 0.5% to $618,000 and sales fell 12.1%.

In Orange County, the median price slipped 0.3% to $738,000 and sales fell 9.4%.

In Riverside County, the median price climbed 5.3% to $399,000 and sales fell 4%.

In San Bernardino County, the median price rose 1.5% to $340,000 and sales fell 11.4%.

In Ventura County, the median price dropped 5.7% to $580,000 and sales rose 1.6%.

In San Diego County, the median price rose 2.6% to $590,000 and sales fell 7.4%.

While the market has slowed, many economists say a crash in values is unlikely.

They say that, although the economy isn’t strong enough to support steep price increases, a low rate of home building and continued job growth means enough people will probably be willing to buy a home at, or at least near, today’s prices.

