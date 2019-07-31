Impossible Burger could be sold in stores after FDA approves coloring

The Impossible Burger, so far available only at restaurants, could finally be making its way to U.S. grocery store shelves, giving Beyond Meat Inc. a new competitor on the retail scene. Its maker also announced on Wednesday plans to produce more of the meat-free patties through a new collaboration.

In response to a petition submitted by Silicon Valley-based Impossible Foods, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has amended its rules to declare the ingredient soy leghemoglobin safe as a color additive in imitation beef, clearing a key hurdle in the company’s push to sell its raw product in grocery stores.

The rule change is effective Sept. 4, though opponents may still file objections.

Advertisement

Separately, the company said it had signed a deal with global food producer OSI Group to expand production. OSI will begin making the Impossible Burger starting next month, adding short-term capacity to Impossible’s own Oakland factory.

The new production agreement should help meet heightened demand for the popular soy-based beef replacement. Impossible Foods recently switched to three, eight-hour shifts from two, 12-hour shifts in July.

Soy leghemoglobin, or “heme,” is the ingredient that gives the Impossible Burger its essential meatlike flavor, along with a red hue. But it hadn’t been formally approved as a safe color additive, meaning retailers couldn’t sell it raw as they can raw Beyond Meat patties.

So Impossible Foods has been limited to selling inside restaurants. It’s offered at large restaurant chains Red Robin and White Castle, and it has signed a deal to be sold in all 7,300 Burger Kings nationwide by the end of the year.