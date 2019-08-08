Uber lost $5.2 billion last quarter and posts disappointing sales

Uber Technologies Inc. posted disappointing quarterly results Thursday, sparking a sell-off in after-hours trading. Its ride-hailing rival Lyft Inc. beat analysts’ expectations the day before, but Uber’s second-quarter adjusted sales fell short of estimates and the company posted an eye-watering net loss of $5.24 billion.

Most of that loss was attributed to stock-based compensation associated with the initial public offering in May, a routine expense for newly public companies. The adjusted loss — a more commonly used metric for ride-hailing companies, which excludes interest, tax and other expenses — more than doubled to $656 million but wasn’t as large as the $979.1-million average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Uber generated $2.87 billion in adjusted revenue in the second quarter, up 12% from a year earlier and below the $3.05 billion that analysts had expected for the quarter. Gross bookings, an important number used to track ride-hailing demand, rose 31% to $15.76 billion.

On Wednesday, Lyft reported loss and revenue figures that both exceeded estimates and boosted its annual forecast. Lyft also indicated that its price war with Uber is abating and that it expects to lose less this year than in 2018, which was welcome news to investors. Both stocks saw a bump as a result, with Uber up 8.2% to $42.97 a share at the close of trading Thursday.

Uber’s gains were wiped out in extended trading Thursday. The stock fell as much as 13% after the report.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s chief executive, said investors should expect to see losses decline next year. “We think that 2019 will be our peak investment year,” he said on a call with reporters Thursday. “In 2020, 2021, you’ll see losses come down.”

Uber didn’t provide a forecast in its report, nor did it do so in its first financial report in May. But Khosrowshahi confirmed that the battle for ride-hailing market share was easing. “We’re definitely seeing the competitive environment improve,” he said.

Uber has been public for less than three months, but investors are already wondering how long it can keep growing. The San Francisco-based company said last week that it’s cutting about 400 employees in marketing, and Khosrowshahi suggested the business had a broader problem with bloat.

On the call Thursday, Khosrowshahi acknowledged those questions while defending Uber as a business with “growth rates that companies at our scale would kill for.” However, he said, “the law of large numbers at some point will catch up with you.”