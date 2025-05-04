Treated Like Dirt: Uncovering the toxic soil lurking in L.A.’s burn zones

The wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles in January incinerated more than 16,000 structures and unleashed tons of toxic material into the air, water and soil. Many Pacific Palisades and Altadena homeowners who lost everything hoped the government debris-removal process would at least offer a fresh start for the land where their houses once stood.

That peace of mind may prove elusive. The government is not testing soil on supposedly cleared properties for toxic substances — so The Times did it and found evidence that the decision not to test is leaving potentially dangerous levels of contamination behind.