Climate & Environment

Treated Like Dirt: Uncovering the toxic soil lurking in L.A.’s burn zones

Photo collage of soil experts testing soil samples at L.A. wildfire burn sites.
(Photo illustration by Jim Cooke; Photos by Robert Gauthier, Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times, Michael Owen Baker / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff

The wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles in January incinerated more than 16,000 structures and unleashed tons of toxic material into the air, water and soil. Many Pacific Palisades and Altadena homeowners who lost everything hoped the government debris-removal process would at least offer a fresh start for the land where their houses once stood.

That peace of mind may prove elusive. The government is not testing soil on supposedly cleared properties for toxic substances — so The Times did it and found evidence that the decision not to test is leaving potentially dangerous levels of contamination behind.

Photo illustration of an alarm signal in a cross section of soil under a burned property.

Climate & Environment

For Subscribers

When FEMA failed to test soil for toxic substances after the L.A. fires, The Times had it done. The results were alarming

The federal government decided not to test the soil of L.A.’s burn areas for hazardous substances. A Times investigation found high levels of lead and other heavy metals.

graphic showing chemical elements embedded in a cross-section photo of soil

Climate & Environment

The L.A. wildfires left lead and other toxins in the soil of burn zones. Here are their health risks

The Times tested for lead, mercury and other heavy metals in Altadena and Pacific Palisades. From respiratory problems to lung cancer, these are the risks of exposure.

photo montage, an aerial photo of burned properties and two hands in blue latex gloves holding jars of soil samples

Climate & Environment

How we tested the soil in Altadena and Pacific Palisades

Following best practices from previous federal post-wildfire soil-testing efforts, The Times collected samples from residential properties in Altadena and Pacific Palisades.

What the fires left behind in the soil of Los Angeles homeowners

Climate & Environment

What the fires left behind in the soil of Los Angeles homeowners

LOS ANGELES -- APRIL 21, 2025: Leigh Adams and Shawn Maestretti of Studio Petrichor at Maestretti's home garden that survived the Eaton fire, photographed in Altadena, California on Monday, April 21, 2025. Behind adams and Maestretti are hugelkultur berms with California native plants and a bioswale. (Stella Kalinina / For The Times)

Lifestyle

Polluted soil is all over L.A. Here’s how to fix it, even if your home didn’t burn

The Eaton and Palisades fires likely made polluted soils worse, but soil experts say bioremediation may be an alternative to scraping, especially for gardeners.

ALTADENA, CA, MARCH 21, 2025: Greg Gill opens the window of his home that survived the Eaton fire, despite many neighbors homes burning down, in Altadena on March 21, 2025. Gill and his partner Rob Bruce currently live in an RV on the property while repairs to their home take place. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

A ‘calamity waiting to unfold’: Altadena residents with standing homes fear long-term health effects

Two Altadena residents set out to collect testing data for toxic contaminants within the Eaton burn area’s standing homes. They found lead everywhere.

Altadena, CA - March 23: A sign from the EPA indicate that this property's hazardous materials removal is complete after the home was destroyed by the Eaton fire on Sunday, March 23, 2025 in Altadena, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

L.A. County soil testing near Eaton, Palisades fires shows significant contamination

Soil testing revealed concerning levels of lead on properties downwind of the Eaton fire, as well as isolated “hot spots” of contamination in the Palisades, according to county officials.

ALTADENA, CA - MARCH 13, 2025 - - A chimney stands in the background of a home destroyed in the Eaton fire along McNally Avenue in Altadena on March 13, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Communities are rebuilding after L.A. fires despite lack of soil testing for toxic substances

Rebuilding in Altadena and Pacific Palisades has begun, despite the lack of official requirements to test soil for heavy metals and other toxic substances.

Altadena, California-Feb. 11, 2025-U.S Army Corps of Engineers prepare to clear debris from a house at 119 W Palm Street in Altadena, which was destroyed in the fires. Working with the Corps of Engineers are contract workers Anvil Builders, subcontractors under ECC. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Feds won’t test soil after L.A. wildfire cleanup, potentially leaving contamination behind

In the wake of the Eaton and Palisades fires, Army Corps officials are saying that excavating six inches of topsoil is enough to rid properties of contamination.

About this investigation

Project leads: Elijah Wolfson and Tony Briscoe

Reporters: Tony Briscoe, Noah Haggerty, Hayley Smith and Jeanette Marantos

Additional reporting: Corinne Purtill and Melody Gutierrez

Editors: Elijah Wolfson, Scott Kraft and Brittany Levine Beckman

Copy editors: Gerard Lim, John Penner and Lisa Horowitz

Data and graphics lead: Hanna Sender

Graphics: Sean Greene, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sandhya Kambhampati, Phi Do and Koko Nakajima

Design lead: Jim Cooke

Photo editors: Marc Martin, Kelvin Kuo and Calvin B. Alagot

Photography: Michael Owen Baker, Myung J. Chun, Robert Gauthier, Stella Kalinina, Genaro Molina, Allen J. Schaben and Marcus Yam

Audience and platforms lead: Defne Karabatur

Audience and platforms editors: Jevon Phillips, Seth Liss, Hunter Clauss, Janine Schaults and Beto Alvarez

Video: Albert Brave Tiger Lee, Yadira Flores and Mark Potts

Soil testing lab: BSK Associates
Climate & EnvironmentCaliforniaFires

