Owlwood Estate in Holmby Hills is ready for its next celebrity owner

Owlwood, the estate owned in the 1960s by actor Tony Curtis and later sold to singers Sonny and Cher, is back on the market at $115 million.

The 10-acre compound, created by combining three parcels, centers on an Italian Revival-style mansion of more than 12,200 square feet.

Architect Robert D. Farquhar, who worked on such projects as the Pentagon and downtown Los Angeles’ California Club, designed the 1936 home. It has seen such owners as 20th Century-Fox Chairman Joseph Schenck, oil tycoon William Keck and Hotel Bel-Air founder Joseph Drown.

While the grand public rooms and period details draw the eye today, some of the original workmanship remains hidden. The thick walls conceal access passageways for service and maintenance purposes.

Ornate molding and wood panels adorn the living room and formal dining room. A chandelier tops an oval sun room.

The two-story grand foyer has stairs to the master suite, which includes a fireplace, a lounge and an office. There are a total of nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Expanses of fairway-like lawns and towering trees lead to a tennis court and a swimming pool with a pool house.

Originally priced as high as $180 million two years ago, the property previously sold in 2016 for $90 million.

Sally Forster Jones, Tomer Fridman and Tyrone McKillen of Compass, along with Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland, are the listing agents.