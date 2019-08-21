Pasadena’s ‘Dynasty’ mansion gets a new cast

No more reruns for this listing. The “Dynasty” mansion in Pasadena has sold for $15,579,500.

The Palladian-inspired Italianate property is where actresses Linda Evans and Joan Collins epically slugged it out in the lily pond.

Called Arden Villa, the gated estate first came on the market in 2017 at $28 million and previously changed hands in 2013 for $20 million.

The four-story house, built in 1913, is awash in period details including wainscoting, ceiling medallions and parquet and herringbone-patterned wood floors.

There are game rooms, a wine cellar, nine bedrooms and seven full bathrooms in the more than 10,000-square-foot main house and nearly 2,400-square-foot guest house. Finished basement and attic space expands the square footage further.

Lawn, gardens, a tennis court and two swimming pools complete the three acres of manicured grounds.

Scenes from such films as “Terms of Endearment” and “Billy Madison” also were filmed on the property. David Zander, a film and commercial producer, and Leslie Tolan, co-producer of “The Larry Sanders Show,” are among the property’s former owners.

Nick Cacarnakis and Jack Chang of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents.