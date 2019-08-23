Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Business

China says it will hit U.S. with tariffs on additional $75 billion of U.S. products

President Trump during a meeting with members of the House Committee on Ways and Means in the White House on Tuesday
President Trump previously announced plans to raise tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods after talks broke down in May.
(Saul Loeb / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Aug. 23, 2019
6:03 AM
China on Friday announced tariff hikes on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation for President Trump’s planned increase, deepening a trade war that threatens to tip the global economy into recession.

The tariffs of 10% and 5% take effect on two batches of goods on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15, the official Xinhua News Agency said. It gave no details of what goods would be affected but the timing matches Trump’s planned duty hikes.

The spiraling conflict over China’s trade surplus and technology ambitions has fueled concern among companies and investors that it might drag down already weakening global economic growth.

China’s government appealed to Trump this week to compromise in order to break a deadlock in negotiations.

Trump previously announced plans to raise tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods after talks broke down in May. They were due to take effect Sept. 1 but some were postponed to Dec. 15.

Business
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
