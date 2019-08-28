U.S. stocks slip, bonds rise as trade feud lingers

U.S. stocks declined alongside European equities as investors awaited new developments in the increasingly unpredictable Sino-American trade war.

The S&P 500 started Wednesday’s session lower, pulled down by technology and industrial shares. Energy companies rallied as West Texas crude climbed above $56 a barrel. Treasuries climbed and the dollar was steady.

President Trump’s recent pronouncements on trade have left investors jumpy as they await his next moves and as optimism for a resolution becomes more difficult to sustain. With the latest round of tariffs from both sides due to be staggered from Sept. 1, China appears to be bracing for the worst and the U.S. leader’s credibility is becoming a key impediment to a deal. In addition, traders have to contend with Trump’s attacks on the Federal Reserve, which have clouded the outlook for monetary policy.

“We’re one headline or one tweet away from triumph or tragedy almost every single day right now,” Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp., told Bloomberg TV. “We’re really on a knife’s edge. And that’s what makes trading really difficult.”

Advertisement

Technology companies and insurers led a decline on the Stoxx Europe 600 index. Benchmarks nudged higher in Sydney, Australia, and Seoul; were little changed in Tokyo; and dropped in Shanghai and Hong Kong. The euro slipped, the pound weakened and British gilt-edged securities climbed after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will ask the queen to suspend Parliament from mid-September to mid-October, increasing the risk of a no-deal Brexit. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to a three-year low.

European bonds advanced, with Italian benchmark yields hitting record lows as talks to form a coalition government progressed. Crude oil extended gains after an industry report showed a bigger-than-expected drop in American crude inventories and as Iran all but ruled out a meeting with the U.S.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Advertisement

The S&P 500 Index declined 0.4% as of 6:39 a.m. PDT.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.7%.

The U.K.‘s FTSE 100 Index fell 0.1%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.1%.

The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.1083.

The British pound slid 0.6% to $1.2215.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 105.76 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped two basis points to 1.45%, a three-year low.

The yield on two-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.50%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell five basis points to 0.45%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.72%.

Commodities