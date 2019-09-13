Pro golfer Mark O’Meara sells estate with putting green in Houston

Pro golfer Mark O’Meara teed up his place in Houston and hit it straight off the market. The two-story house, built for O’Meara a decade ago, has found a buyer for an undisclosed price.

You see, it’s Texas. They don’t include home sales prices in the public record there. But we can tell you the estate was listed at $3.699 million.

The Mediterranean and Traditional hybrid sits on a cul-de-sac, which kind of looks like a putting green come to think of it. Its half an acre of landscaped grounds features a swimming pool and — you guessed it — a real putting green. Looks like the man was bringing his work home.

The 7,072 square feet of living space includes a barrel-ceiling foyer, a pair of tile-lined living rooms, a formal dining room, a center-island chef’s kitchen, an office, a lofted media room and five bedrooms. There’s also a movie theater with tiered seating.

A circular driveway graces the front of the house, while palm trees sway over the swimming pool and spa in the back.

O’Meara, 62, has racked up 34 wins since turning pro in 1984. The World Golf Hall of Fame inductee won the Masters Tournament and the Open Championship in 1998.

Diane Kingshill of Compass was the listing agent.