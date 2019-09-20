Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Walmart will quit selling e-cigarettes as vape-related illnesses pile up

A man smokes an electronic cigarette.
(Associated Press)
By Bloomberg
Sep. 20, 2019
11:33 AM
Walmart Inc. will stop selling e-cigarettes in its U.S. locations as the country grapples with a string of vaping-related deaths.

“Given the growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. locations,” it said in a statement. “We will complete our exit after selling through current inventory.”

The decision comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that 530 people have fallen ill from a mysterious vaping-related lung disease. Eight people have died, two of them in California. Officials still haven’t determined a cause of the ailment, and there didn’t appear to be one particular product or substance involved. Cases have been identified in 38 states.

Earlier this year, Walmart stopped selling cigarettes — including electronic ones — to people under the age of 21.

Cases of the vaping-related lung disease have been reported most often in patients who had vaped products with THC, the key psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. But some had vaped both THC and nicotine, while a small number used nicotine devices alone.

L.A. stores sell supplies for making knock-off, possibly dangerous, cannabis vapes
Marijuana-Counterfeit Vapes
L.A. stores sell supplies for making knock-off, possibly dangerous, cannabis vapes
Bootleggers mimicking popular legal vape brands are pairing replica packaging with untested, possibly dangerous cannabis oil.

Vaping has also been at the center of a growing controversy over what U.S. regulators have described as an epidemic of underage use. Last week, the Trump administration said it would take steps to remove almost all flavored e-cigarette products from the market, until and unless those products win approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Walmart stock, which had been up less than 1%, erased gains after Friday’s announcement. Shares of Altria Group Inc., the Marlboro maker that invested in e-cigarette giant Juul Labs Inc. last year, faltered but then bounced back.

Hoodies, watches and other camouflaged vaping devices confound parents, schools
Vaping hoodie
Hoodies, watches and other camouflaged vaping devices confound parents, schools
Camouflaged vaping devices have teachers and parents struggling to monitor the usage of a product that has surged in popularity among high school-aged kids.

Bloomberg
Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.
