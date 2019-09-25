Tech stocks drop, dollar up amid political drama

U.S. stocks faltered in an attempt to rebound from the biggest drop in a month, while the dollar rallied as political drama swirled in Washington and the U.K.

The S&P 500 gave up early gains, while tech shares slumped as investors assessed what an impeachment inquiry of President Trump means for stocks. A report China will buy more U.S. pork did little to bolster sentiment. Philip Morris and Altria both rose after ending merger talks, while Marathon surged on activist intervention. Nike Inc. rose to a record after strong results. The dollar headed for its biggest advance since July.

In Europe, the mood was more dour. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index headed for its largest drop in six weeks amid rising concern that growth is flagging. U.K. shares fell as Parliament reconvened amid Brexit turmoil. Asian benchmarks retreated, with losses of more than 1% in Hong Kong, South Korea, mainland China and India. Crude futures declined after Saudi Aramco said it was ahead of schedule in restoring output.

Markets have seemed to gyrate on the twists and turns of the protectionist battle between the two largest economies, with this year’s epic bond rally recovering from a pullback and U.S. stocks lingering within sight of a record high. The sudden escalation of political risk in Washington comes as economic signals deteriorate globally, adding a fresh complication for investors trying to decide whether central banks will be able to shore up growth.

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1% as of 6:49 a.m. Pacific time.

The Nasdaq 100 Index lost 0.3%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 1.1%.

Switzerland’s SMI Index sank 1.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 0.7%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.4%.

The British pound sank 0.9% to $1.2378.

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0981.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 107.49 per dollar.

Sweden’s krona depreciated 0.3% to 10.6792 per euro.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 1.65%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.62%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 0.509%.

Japan’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.255%.

Commodities

