Stocks rise on trade as bonds fall

U.S. stocks advanced while Treasuries fell as investors weighed the latest turns in the trade war between the world’s two largest economies. The dollar rose.

The S&P 500 headed for its third monthly gain in four after rebounding from August’s downturn. Tech firms led gainers after the Trump administration partially refuted a report it would target Chinese capital, reversing some losses sparked by the news Friday. Ten-year Treasury yields trimmed an early advance to trade around 1.69%, still about 30 basis points lower than it was at the end of June, after data pointed to weakening business activity. The dollar advanced to bring its quarterly gain toward 2.6%.

The pound gained as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fought off allegations of sexual impropriety and plots in Parliament to oust him over his Brexit plans. West Texas oil fell below $56 a barrel. Gold dipped for a second day, though it was still set for a fourth quarterly gain.

The month is finishing much as it began, with foreign-trade uncertainty once again muddying the outlook for investors. Citigroup said that restricting access to U.S. finance would amount America’s most extreme potential move against China, while a Treasury official said over the weekend that the U.S. has no plans “at this time” to stop Chinese companies from listing on American exchanges. Beijing on Monday vowed to keep opening up its financial markets and encouraging foreign investment, and released a positive report on manufacturing.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Chinese equities fell in the final session before a week-long holiday. Financial markets and offices in Taipei closed Monday because of the approach of Typhoon Mitag.

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.4% as of 7 a.m. Pacific time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.4%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index was little changed.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.2%.

The British pound rose 0.2% at $1.2314.

The euro declined 0.4% to $1.0902.

The Japanese yen decreased 0.1% to 108.01 per dollar.

Bonds

Advertisement

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 1.69%.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.48%.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to -0.57%.

Commodities