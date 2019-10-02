Tesla reports small sales growth for the third quarter. Wall Street isn’t pleased

Tesla’s stock price took a dive Wednesday afternoon after the electric automaker announced nearly flat sales for the third quarter.

Deliveries of the Model 3, on which Tesla has hung its future, were up 2.6% over the second quarter, to a total of 79,600. That’s 42% higher than the 56,065 Model 3s sold in the third quarter of 2018.

Deliveries of Tesla’s higher-priced, higher-margin older models — models S & X — dropped by 250 cars in the third quarter, to 17,400. That’s down 37% from the 27,710 S and X models sold a year earlier.

The company delivered a total of 97,000 cars, up 2% over the second quarter. That came in at the high end of the 88,000 to 98,000 sales that analysts had expected, according to Factset.

Tesla produced 96,155 cars at its Fremont factory in the third quarter, putting it within spitting distance of meeting the low end of the company’s production guidance, or 360,000 cars.

Even that figure would mark an extreme shortfall from the 500,000 cars Musk promised early this year to produce in 2019. At one time, Musk had talked about building a million cars a year by the end of 2020.

In the hour after Tesla announced its numbers, its stock price fell as much as 6%. It was down 3% at 5:30 p.m. EDT, to $243.13 a share. The company has a market value of $43 billion.

“Reaching its production goals will be a Herculean task,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “Tesla needs to catalyze demand.”

In an email, Tesla bull Ross Gerber, of the Santa Monica investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, offered a more positive assessment:

“Great quarter. Just a little light on Model 3 production but good model S and X sales,” Gerber wrote. “This will be better for margins. Very excited the issue is not demand as demand is still bigger than supply.”