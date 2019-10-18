Boeing pilot expressed worries about 737 Max safety in 2016, messages show

A high-ranking Boeing Co. pilot working on the 737 Max expressed misgivings during its certification three years ago about a feature since implicated in two fatal crashes, according to communications the plane maker recently turned over to the government.

Boeing alerted the U.S. Transportation Department late Thursday about the instant messages between two Boeing employees, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday. The U.S. regulator said Boeing had the documents for months.

“The FAA finds the substance of the document concerning,” the agency said in a statement, adding that it was disappointed that “Boeing did not bring this document to our attention immediately” upon its discovery.

The agency said it was turning over the documents to congressional investigators.

Boeing shares fell after Reuters reported on the FAA’s comments earlier Friday. The stock dropped as much as 4.5% to $352.59 a share, its biggest intraday decline since May. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index also fell to lows of the day around the same time on news that Vice President Mike Pence will give a speech on U.S.-China policy next week.

One of the employees, Boeing’s primary contact with the FAA on the jet’s certification, said in the messages that the feature known as Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System was potentially difficult for pilots to handle, according to a person familiar with the communications who asked not to be identified discussing the investigation.

At the time, the company had assured regulators that the system’s handling was benign.

“Over the past several months, Boeing has been voluntarily cooperating with the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee’s investigation into the 737 Max,” company spokesman Gordon Johndroe said in an email.

“As part of that cooperation, today we brought to the committee’s attention a document containing statements by a former Boeing employee. We will continue to cooperate with the committee as it continues its investigation. And we will continue to follow the direction of the FAA and other global regulators, as we work to safely return the 737 Max to service.”

The statement didn’t address the FAA’s concerns that it had the messages in its files months ago.

A 737 Max plane crashed in Indonesia in October 2018 and another crashed in Ethiopia in March after a malfunction prompted the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System — a safety feature known as MCAS — to automatically and repeatedly push the planes into dives.

The crashes killed everyone aboard the planes, a total of 346 people. The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since March.