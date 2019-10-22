Boeing’s jetliner division chief steps down amid 737 Max crisis

Boeing Co. said Kevin McAllister is stepping down as head of its jetliner division amid a crisis engulfing the 737 Max and production snarls with other planes.

Stan Deal, the head of Boeing’s global services business, will replace McAllister, the company said in a statement Tuesday. McAllister is the highest-ranking executive to depart since two 737 Max planes crashed, killing everyone aboard and leading the plane to be grounded worldwide since March.

McAllister’s exit marks the second major management shakeup this month: Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was stripped of his chairman role Oct. 11. Delays in getting approval to return the plane to service have cost Boeing more than $8 billion, and the Max isn’t expected to carry any passengers until next year.

The announcement about McAllister came less than 24 hours before Boeing was due to report its third-quarter earnings. Deal will be replaced at Boeing’s services division by Ted Colbert. Vishwa Uddanwadiker was named Boeing’s interim chief information officer, replacing Colbert.

Advertisement

Boeing shares climbed 1.8% on Tuesday.

As the first outsider to run Boeing’s main business, McAllister faced a steep learning curve when he joined the company from General Electric Co. in late 2016. The challenge deepened immeasurably when two newly built Max planes crashed within a five-month span — one in Indonesia in October 2018 and one in Ethiopia this March.

Regulators grounded the jet after the second fatal accident, turning Boeing’s largest source of revenue into a cash drain. Multiple investigations into the design and certification of the jet are underway, and Boeing’s reputation for safety has been battered.

Warm and humble in person, McAllister had a lower public profile than his predecessor, Ray Conner, a former chief salesman known for his white-glove treatment of key clients.

Advertisement

Although the 737 Max was largely designed and certified on Conner’s watch, McAllister drew criticism for not paying enough attention to some customers after the accidents. He retreated further from the spotlight as Muilenburg became the public face of the company during the crisis.

The commercial-airplane unit had other stumbles under McAllister. While the division notched strong sales, the 737 assembly line struggled with a shortage of engines and other parts last year. The KC-46 tanker and 787 Dreamliner programs were marred by tools and debris left within completed frames.

The jetliner division generates about 60% of Boeing’s sales. Its product lineup spans the bestselling 737, which was first designed in the 1960s, to the Dreamliner’s advanced technology.