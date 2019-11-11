Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Business

Amazon to open new grocery store in Los Angeles next year

Amazon
Amazon is set to open a grocery store in Woodland Hills next year. Above, the company’s offices in Sunnyvale, Calif.
(Lisa Werner / Moment Editorial/Getty Images)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
Nov. 11, 2019
8:51 AM
Share

Amazon.com Inc. says it will open a grocery store in Los Angeles’ Woodland Hills neighborhood next year, indicating the e-commerce giant’s growing interest in the grocery business.

Amazon said the new store would be distinct from organic and high-end chain Whole Foods Market, which Amazon acquired in 2017 for $13.7 billion, but declined to answer further questions about how the store would be different or what it would be called.

The Woodland Hills store will have a conventional checkout, unlike the company’s AmazonGo convenience stores, which do not have cashiers. Amazon has already listed four job openings there: two grocery associates, a food service associate and a lead.

Business
Newsletter
Get our weekly California Inc. newsletter
Samantha Masunaga
Follow Us
Samantha Masunaga covers aerospace for the Los Angeles Times. She has previously worked for the Oregonian, the Orange County Register and the Rafu Shimpo, among other publications. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and UCLA.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement