Amazon to open new grocery store in Los Angeles next year

Amazon.com Inc. says it will open a grocery store in Los Angeles’ Woodland Hills neighborhood next year, indicating the e-commerce giant’s growing interest in the grocery business.

Amazon said the new store would be distinct from organic and high-end chain Whole Foods Market, which Amazon acquired in 2017 for $13.7 billion, but declined to answer further questions about how the store would be different or what it would be called.

The Woodland Hills store will have a conventional checkout, unlike the company’s AmazonGo convenience stores, which do not have cashiers. Amazon has already listed four job openings there: two grocery associates, a food service associate and a lead.