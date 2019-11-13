California regulators open inquiry into PG&E power outages

California regulators have unanimously ordered an investigation into a dozen deliberate Pacific Gas & Electric power outages that plunged millions of people into the dark last month.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted Wednesday at a short meeting in San Francisco after testimony from people pleading for regulation, planning and leadership.

PG&E’s multiple rounds of outages were meant to prevent its equipment from igniting wildfires in windy weather. They plunged nearly 2.5 million people into darkness throughout Northern and Central California. Some of the outages lasted several days.

The state’s largest utility insisted on the shutoffs for public safety, but infuriated residents and a parade of public officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, said that cutting off power should be used only as a last resort and that the company regularly botched communications.

Advertisement

Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric also shut off power, but to far fewer people.

The outages raised concerns about whether the utilities “properly balanced the need to provide reliable service with public safety and were properly planned and executed,” according to the order authorizing the investigation by the CPUC.

CPUC President Marybel Batjer ordered the investigation last month and the five-member commission appears ready to give its approval given the public frustration.

Advertisement

Commissioners grilled PG&E officials at an emergency meeting called by Batjer last month, demanding answers for why the utility was so unprepared for an Oct. 9 shutdown in which counties and customers struggled with a crashing website and overworked call lines to get information.

Batjer said she was ”absolutely astounded” by the company’s lack of preparation.

When many cell towers were down and internet service out, the utility was telling people to get information from a website, through family or call on a landline.

The outages were astonishing for a state that is one of the economic powerhouses in the world. People made frantic dashes for cash and gas as businesses watched their goods spoil. Some elderly and disabled people were trapped in their apartments with elevators out of service.

PG&E initiated five rounds, with the smallest affecting about 30,000 people and the largest affecting nearly 2.5 million. Residents in San Francisco suburbs and in Northern California wine country were without power for days.

Bill Johnson, chief executive of the utility’s parent company, PG&E Corp., said the outages were the right call and kept people safe, although a transmission line in Sonoma County that was not powered off malfunctioned minutes before a wildfire erupted Oct. 23, forcing about 180,000 people to evacuate.

The company is in bankruptcy and faces $30 billion in liabilities after its equipment was found to have started several deadly wildfires in 2017 and 2018, including the Camp fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed the town of Paradise.

In September, PG&E reached an $11-billion settlement with most of the insurers covering victims of deadly wildfires, but Newsom is stepping up pressure on PG&E to fork over billions more.

Advertisement

If PG&E doesn’t make changes, Newsom is threatening to try to turn the utility into a customer-owned cooperative run by the state and local governments. The company so far has defended its proposal as a fair deal for all parties involved in its bankruptcy.

Southern California Edison also initiated five preventive outages but to far fewer customers. The company has announced that its equipment likely caused last year’s Woolsey fire, which killed three people and destroyed hundreds of homes in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.