California unemployment falls to its lowest rate in more than four decades

California’s job market powered ahead in October as the unemployment rate dropped to a new low and payrolls continued to grow in the state’s longest expansion on record.

At 3.9%, the jobless rate was the lowest since 1976, when the state changed its statistical methodology, adding new data to its calculations, state officials reported Friday. That was down from 4% in September, and 4.1% a year earlier.

“Each month we think we can’t get any lower in the unemployment rate, but we do,” said Michael Bernick, a former director of the California Employment Development Department. “This is comparable to the rates we had in the 1950s.”

Nationwide, the jobless rate stood at 3.6% in October, also near a half-century low.

Advertisement

Golden state employers added a net 23,600 jobs in October, for a total of 2.83 million, a year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. U.S. payrolls grew by 1.4% year-over-year.

The state’s monthly gain was “healthy,” said Scott Anderson, chief economist of the San Francisco-based Bank of the West. “California’s labor market has been surprisingly resilient this year, despite the headwinds from the U.S.-China trade war and global manufacturing recession,” he said.

Since the Great Recession ended in February 2010, the state has added over 3.37 million payroll jobs. That 116-month growth surpassed the long expansion of the 1960s, EDD officials noted, accounting for more than 15% of the nation’s jobs gain over the same period.

Sectors adding the most jobs over the year were education and health services (90,800); professional and business services (62,600); leisure and hospitality (48,800); and government (36,700).

Advertisement

But the expansion was broad-based, with growth in every other sector except mining and logging, which remained flat. Other expanding sectors included construction (34,400); manufacturing (11,600); financial activities (13,500); trade, transportation and utilities (7,100); other services (1,300); and information (1,200).