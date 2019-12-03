Bumble Bee ex-CEO is convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy

Former Bumble Bee Foods Chief Executive Chris Lischewski was convicted Tuesday in a U.S. investigation into price-fixing in the packaged seafood industry.

Lischewski was found guilty by a federal jury in San Francisco, a court clerk said. Prosecutors alleged that he conspired with colleagues and executives at rival companies on a “peace proposal” so he could boost prices and meet earnings targets set by Bumble Bee’s 2010 sale to Lion Capital.

San Diego-based Bumble Bee, owner of the largest North American brand of packaged seafood, filed for bankruptcy protection Nov. 21 after pleading guilty in 2017 to a felony charge of conspiring with Starkist Co. and Chicken of the Sea Inc. to fix and raise prices of canned tuna in the U.S. from 2011 through at least late 2013.

Lischewski’s conviction may help make him a target in class-action lawsuits against Bumble Bee and related parties, said Eric Snyder, chairman of the bankruptcy practice at Wilk Auslander.