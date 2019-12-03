Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Business

Bumble Bee ex-CEO is convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy

Christopher Lischewski
Bumble Bee Foods’ then-CEO Chris Lischewski testifies on Capitol Hill in 2008.
(Lauren Victoria Burke / Associated Press)
By Bloomberg
Dec. 3, 2019
1:59 PM
Share

Former Bumble Bee Foods Chief Executive Chris Lischewski was convicted Tuesday in a U.S. investigation into price-fixing in the packaged seafood industry.

Lischewski was found guilty by a federal jury in San Francisco, a court clerk said. Prosecutors alleged that he conspired with colleagues and executives at rival companies on a “peace proposal” so he could boost prices and meet earnings targets set by Bumble Bee’s 2010 sale to Lion Capital.

San Diego-based Bumble Bee, owner of the largest North American brand of packaged seafood, filed for bankruptcy protection Nov. 21 after pleading guilty in 2017 to a felony charge of conspiring with Starkist Co. and Chicken of the Sea Inc. to fix and raise prices of canned tuna in the U.S. from 2011 through at least late 2013.

Lischewski’s conviction may help make him a target in class-action lawsuits against Bumble Bee and related parties, said Eric Snyder, chairman of the bankruptcy practice at Wilk Auslander.

Business
Column: This government price-fixing case makes the tuna industry sound like the mafia
Yellowfin Tuna
Business
Column: This government price-fixing case makes the tuna industry sound like the mafia
Secret meetings, whispered threats -- the price-fixing case against tuna companies sounds like a mafia story.
Advertisement

Business
Newsletter
Get our weekly California Inc. newsletter
Bloomberg
Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement