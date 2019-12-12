Pepsi to sell coffee-based drink that has almost twice as much caffeine as regular cola

PepsiCo Inc. plans to offer a new way to get a jolt of caffeine.

In April, the snack and beverage giant will start selling Pepsi Cafe in the U.S. The drink blends the taste of coffee and cola, and nearly doubles the amount of caffeine in a regular Pepsi. It will come in two flavors, original and vanilla.

Pepsi Cafe is the latest product the company plans to introduce as it responds to changing beverage preferences. The company, which sells a wide range of products including Gatorade and Diet Pepsi, has faced sales pressure as consumers cut down on sugary soda and competitors enter the market with new options.

Rival Coca-Cola Co. is pushing deeper into the canned coffee market after its high-profile acquisition of the British cafe chain Costa for $5.1 billion. It offers Coca-Cola Plus Coffee in dozens of markets outside the U.S.

Advertisement

Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing at Pepsi, said in a statement Thursday that the company has known the potential of blending cola and coffee for years. He said he believes consumers are looking for drink products that provide energy and an opportunity for indulgence.