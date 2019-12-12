Porsche’s electric Taycan barely clears 200 miles on a charge

Porsche has long been synonymous with the highest-performance cars money can buy. But its debut electric model is decidedly average in one very significant respect: range.

The 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo on Wednesday clocked in with an estimated range of just 201 miles on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s website. That’s roughly in the middle of the pack among the base models for the newest electric vehicles listed on FuelEconomy.gov.

By comparison, Tesla Inc.’s lowest-range Model S sedan has a total range rating of 287 miles, and its best-selling Model 3 is at 220 miles.

The Taycan Turbo starts at $150,900, compared with $39,490 for the entry level Model 3 and $79,990 for the base Model S.

“We are not disappointed,” Marcus Kabel, Porsche’s U.S. spokesman, said in an email. The company sought to build a “true Porsche” that would strike a balance between performance and enough range to meet customer need, he wrote.