Stocks close at record highs. Nasdaq tops 9,000 for the first time

Retailers and technology companies drove modest gains for stocks on Wall Street on Thursday, extending the market’s record-setting run.

The Nasdaq composite climbed above 9,000 points for the first time as technology stocks rose. The index extended its winning streak to 11 days.

Data showing that a last-minute surge in online shopping helped lift holiday sales gave a boost to shares of Amazon and other retailers. The gains lifted major indexes to new record highs. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 0.5%. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

Trading was lighter than usual as U.S. markets reopened after the Christmas holiday.

Advertisement

The benchmark S&P 500 index has finished with a weekly gain in 10 of the last 11 weeks, and it’s on track for an approximately 29% gain for the year — its biggest annual gain since 2013.

Rising optimism around a “phase one” U.S.-China trade deal announced this month helped put investors in a buying mood in recent weeks. Fears about a possible recession have also faded since the summer after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times, and the central bank appears set to keep them low for a long time.

Still, as traders turn their attention to 2020, fears about the outlook for the global economy remain, as do concerns over unresolved trade issues between Washington and Beijing. Next year also has the added complication of the U.S. presidential election.

“Trade will continue to be a factor that drives short-term market volatility,” said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment director for U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “But if you look at the other factors, the more fundamental economic factors — consumer and business sentiment — those are the ones which are really keeping investors in the game and more confident.”