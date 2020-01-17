New software flaw could further delay return of Boeing’s 737 Max

Boeing Co. has identified a new software flaw in the grounded 737 Max which will require additional work on the plane, possibly further delaying its return to service.

The company has alerted the Federal Aviation Administration and is notifying customers and its suppliers about the issue, it said Friday in an emailed statement. Boeing’s top-selling jet was grounded March 13 after two fatal crashes involving a flight-control system.

The issue involves a software system that checks to ensure that the plane’s data monitors are working properly, said a person familiar with the issue who wasn’t authorized to speak about it and requested anonymity. The issue occurs when the system is initially powered up, the person said.

“We are making necessary updates and working with the FAA on submission of this change, and keeping our customers and suppliers informed,” Boeing said in its statement. “Our highest priority is ensuring the 737 Max is safe and meets all regulatory requirements before it returns to service.”

The FAA didn’t comment on the latest issue to arise on the problem-plagued plane. “We won’t approve the plane for return to service until it’s ready,” the agency said in an emailed statement.

The grounding of the 737 Max is costing Boeing billions of dollars. The software problem was discovered during the final validation review process of the software updates being installed on the plane, the person said.

It’s unclear how complex the repair will be. Software systems on aircraft require a far higher degree of reliability and checks before approval than most consumer products do.

Boeing has been working for more than a year on fixing software to ensure that a flight-control system that pushes down the plane’s nose automatically — and was linked to both fatal crashes, which killed a total of 346 people — is safe.

During the process of assessing the plane last year, Boeing discovered another issue and had to redesign its flight-control computers. The reworking of that software is one of the reasons the repairs have taken so long.

The crashes of a Lion Air 737 Max on Oct. 29, 2018, and an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max on March 10, 2019, both occurred shortly after takeoff when a flight-control computer program known as the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, repeatedly pushed the planes into dives. Pilots in both cases were able to temporarily maintain control, but eventually the jets entered steep dives and crashed.