Dow drops 550 points as coronavirus fears hit global markets

Stocks slumped and bonds rallied on heightened concern that the spread of the coronavirus will slam global economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 550 points, or about 1.9%, Friday and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index briefly erased its 2020 advance as traders remained on edge over the impact of the deadly disease that’s now infected about 10,000 people around the world.

Caterpillar Inc. sank as its profit outlook trailed analysts’ estimates, adding to worries about global business spending. Amazon.com Inc. soared after a blowout quarter, delivering an unprecedented boost to its market value that now exceeds $1 trillion. Treasury 30-year yields breached 2% for the first time since October. Oil plunged. Emerging-market shares extended their declines into a seventh consecutive day.

Investors in China will get their first chance to trade since Jan. 23 on Monday, when financial markets reopen. For equities, the declines are likely to be exacerbated by the amount of leverage in the market. That could create a downward spiral where steep losses become steeper with traders facing margin calls. As an example of how extreme selling can be, the Shanghai equity benchmark fell almost 6% in May, when it resumed trading following a holiday break on negative trade-war news. With all the angst over the viral outbreak this week, the offshore yuan tumbled past the key level of 7.

The final week of January has been tumultuous across global markets as a barrage of corporate earnings, central-bank decisions and economic data landed in the growing shadow of the deadly epidemic. The outbreak will cut U.S. economic growth by 0.4 percentage point in the first quarter as the number of tourists from China plunges and exports to the Asian nation slow, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Still, a report showed that American consumer sentiment increased in January to an eight-month high, indicating sustained optimism in the face of the coronavirus.

“The virus outbreak represents this unknown that, frankly, markets aren’t very good at handicapping,” said David Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Investment Managers in Boston. “It’s almost like an open-ended risk.”

Global stocks headed toward their worst week and month since August, with the S&P 500 dropping about 3% from its all-time high on Jan. 17. Energy and raw-material companies have led losses in the U.S. equity measure this month. Meantime, utilities, tech and real estate shares have advanced.

Some other corporate highlights:

Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. posted their weakest results in years amid disappointing numbers in almost all business lines.

Honeywell International Inc.'s sales forecast disappointed analysts as an industrial slowdown crimped revenue growth.

Boeing Co. was cut by Moody’s Investors Service to the lowest tier of investment grade.

Visa Inc. said the incentives it hands out to banks and retailers will climb faster than revenue and are on track to be at the high end of its targeted range for 2020.

Colgate-Palmolive Corp. posted strong sales growth last quarter even as it raised prices to consumers.

Elsewhere, oil tumbled as the coronavirus spread stoked concerns that demand for transportation fuels will shrink. Earlier Friday, crude briefly rebounded on news that OPEC and its allies considered how to respond to a plunge in prices. Copper posted a record 13-day losing streak. Brazil’s real sank to an all-time low. The pound is ending a tumultuous month on a high note amid Britain’s exit from the European Union.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks



The S&P 500 dipped 1.5% as of 11:05 a.m. Pacific.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 1.1%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 1.1.

Currencies



The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

The euro increased 0.4% to $1.1081.

The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5% to 108.43 per dollar.

Bonds



The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.53%.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased three basis points to -0.43%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.524%.

Commodities

