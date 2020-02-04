Tesla shares surge past $900, squeezing short sellers

Tesla jumped as high as 20% on Tuesday, extending a vertiginous stock spike that has made it the world’s second-largest automaker by market value.

The stock, which has more than doubled since December, surged as high as $937 in morning trading, and settled back to $910 as of 1 p.m. in New York. It was given a boost after the company last week reported a $105-million profit for the fourth quarter, prompting short sellers to rapidly claw back bearish bets on the electric car maker.

The rapid share price rise sparked a flurry of buying on Monday, with 47 million shares traded, its most actively traded day on record. The volume of trading on Tuesday had reached 26 million by mid-morning in New York.

Bill Selesky, an analyst for Argus Research, said the “crazy” stock rally reflected positive views on earnings and strong demand for the Model 3, one of the carmaker’s flagship vehicles.

“When consumers think about buying an electric vehicle they think about buying a Tesla — that is what is driving the market,” Selesky said. “What will make or break Tesla stock is demand, and right now it’s off the charts, especially for the Model 3.”

“While Tesla shares remain on a historic rally post-earnings, the bull party will probably continue in the near term,” said Dan Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities. He added the stock could hit $1,000 if the company successfully tapped demand in China for electric vehicles.

Last week, Tesla also announced a weeklong delay to production for its Shanghai factory because of coronavirus. “While the coronavirus outbreak is a tragic outbreak and headline, fundamentally it should have a negligible impact on Tesla’s China growth trajectory,” said Ives.

The stock price boom has hurt the value of short bets against the company. By mid-morning on Tuesday those short positions fell $2.7 billion in value, following a $3.2-billion drop on Monday, which was the largest one-day decline in value for Tesla short bets, according to S3 Partners. The paper losses bring the total drop in value of Tesla short positions to $11.6 billion for the year.

Mark Spiegel of Stanphyl Capital, which has maintained a short position in the stock for years, said the value of his fund has dropped 9% for the year because of Tesla’s rising stock price. He trimmed his bet on Monday to cap the value of the short position at less than 5% of the fund.

“This is completely uncharted territory,” said Spiegel, who remains confident the stock price will drop. “At some point, one of these tops will be the blow-off top and then the bubble will collapse.”

Tuesday’s advance gave Tesla a market capitalization of $161 billion, which makes it the biggest carmaker by market value behind Japan’s Toyota at about $227 billion.

In recent weeks Tesla surpassed the combined market capitalization of Detroit’s Big Three — General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler — which have a combined value of $104 billion.

