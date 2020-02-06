Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Business

SpaceX could spin off Starlink satellite business and take it public

SpaceX launch
In May, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 60 satellites for SpaceX’s Starlink broadband network from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
(John Raoux / Associated Press)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
Feb. 6, 2020
10:45 AM
SpaceX said Thursday it was considering spinning off its Starlink satellite internet business and taking the segment public.

SpaceX is a private company, and Chief Executive Elon Musk has long said he would not take the firm public until he was ready to achieve his goal of launching humans to Mars. But the company’s satellite business is “the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public,” company President Gwynne Shotwell told an audience at a private investor event put on in Miami by JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.

Shotwell was not conclusive on an initial public offering but said Starlink was an element that SpaceX was “likely to spin out and go public.”

SpaceX told the L.A. Times on Thursday it could take Starlink public within the next several years.

SpaceX has built a steady launch business with its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket and its Falcon Heavy rocket. In 2015, Musk announced that the company would also start building small satellites capable of beaming broadband internet to customers on Earth. SpaceX has started to launch those satellites, though the company does not yet sell internet service.

Samantha Masunaga
Samantha Masunaga covers aerospace and other business news for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2014, she worked for the Oregonian, the Orange County Register and the Rafu Shimpo, among other publications. She grew up in Southern California and graduated from UCLA and the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.
