United to add Elon Musk’s Starlink Wi-Fi to flights this spring

United Airlines says in-flight Wi-Fi through Starlink will eventually be available on all United flights on seat-back screens and personal devices.

Is reliable Wi-Fi at 30,000 feet on the horizon?

United Airlines announced over the weekend that it will outfit much of its fleet with Wi-Fi provided by Elon Musk’s Starlink company and plans to fly its first commercial flight with the service this spring.

The service, which will be offered for free to members of the carrier’s loyalty program, United MileagePlus, underscores the increasing reach of Starlink, a SpaceX subsidiary that has launched and maintains a network of thousands of communication satellites.

The airline will begin testing Starlink’s Wi-Fi in February and expects to launch the service on an Embraer E-175 aircraft this spring, according to a news release. The first Starlink-enabled mainline United plane, which is operated directly by the airline instead of a regional subsidiary, will fly by the end of the year and will feature streaming services, shopping and games, the release said.

Advertisement

“Adding Starlink to as many planes as we can, as quickly as we can,” is at the center of the airline’s plans for its loyalty program this year, United MileagePlus Chief Executive Richard Nunn said in a statement. “It’s not only going to revolutionize the experience of flying United, but it’s also going to unlock tons of new partnerships and benefits for our members that otherwise wouldn’t be possible,” he said.

Musk, who also owns electric vehicle maker Tesla, launched Starlink in 2019. The internet service relies on a network of satellites using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet access, Starlink’s website says. United described the service as “the world’s fastest, most reliable connectivity in the sky.”

On-board Wi-Fi became available in 2003, when aircraft manufacturer Boeing announced its service Connexion, which has since been discontinued. Other providers have come online since, but service often is spotty or slow.

Advertisement

In-flight Wi-Fi through Starlink will eventually be available on all United flights on seat-back screens and personal devices, United said. The airline did not release pricing information for non-MileagePlus members who want to purchase the service. Wi-Fi currently costs $10 for nonmembers on domestic and short-haul international flights and $8 for members.

United isn’t Starlink’s first airline partner. Hawaiian Airlines announced in September that it would offer free Starlink connections to all travelers on Airbus-operated flights between the islands and the United States, Asia and Oceania. Semiprivate charter firm JSX also has free Starlink Wi-Fi on all of its 46 planes.

JetBlue has offered free in-flight Wi-Fi since 2017 powered by another provider. Delta gives free Wi-Fi to its SkyMiles members through T-Mobile, and American offers it to travelers for a fee.

Advertisement

SpaceX launched its first Starlink satellites of 2025 from Florida on Monday, sending 24 new spacecraft into orbit. The Starlink network consists of more than 6,000 satellites, and Musk has ambitions to add as many as 30,000 more.