U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Huawei building
The Huawei building is shown in Shenzhen, China, on Dec. 11.
(Alex Plaveski / EPA-EFE/REX)
By Associated Press
Feb. 13, 2020
10:40 AM
WASHINGTON — 

The Justice Department has added new criminal charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei and two of its U.S. subsidiaries, accusing the company in a plot to steal trade secrets, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The indictment was announced by prosecutors in Brooklyn who had previously accused the company of bank fraud.

The case was unsealed as the Trump administration is raising national security and surveillance concerns about Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer.

