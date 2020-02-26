U.S. stocks rise after 4-day coronavirus slide

U.S. equities gained for the first time in five days as investors digested fresh evidence of the widening coronavirus outbreak. The dollar advanced.

All three main American equity gauges were positive in the wake of more than 6% slide in the benchmark S&P 500 over the past two days. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed from the record-low close set Tuesday. European shares erased losses at the positive start of U.S. trading, while Asian equities closed lower.

“People taking a step back and reviewing the data and seeing how much this coronavirus is progressing,” said Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede Trust Co.

President Trump and federal health officials plan to brief the U.S. public Wednesday on efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Diageo Plc and Danone SA warned the outbreak will hit sales in China. The first cases in Greece and in South America emerged, while Spain locked down a seaside resort hotel with about 1,000 guests and workers inside.

Risk assets are struggling to rebound as coronavirus cases steadily climb outside the epicenter in China. South Korea said its national total rose to more than 1,000, while American health officials Tuesday warned that they expect the epidemic to spread in the U.S.

Traders may be looking out for further signs of policy accommodation after American central bankers said they are closely monitoring the spreading virus, though it’s “still too soon” to say whether it will change the outlook.

“The ultimate impact remains entirely unknown at this stage,” said Eleanor Creagh, a Sydney-based strategist at Saxo Capital Markets. “And uncertainty is the enemy of conviction.”

Elsewhere, a gauge of high-yield credit risk for European issuers rose for a fifth day. Industrial metals and minerals mostly dropped, including copper and iron ore.

