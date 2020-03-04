U.S. stocks gain on stimulus hopes and Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday surprise

U.S. stocks rebounded Wednesday as investors digested a surprise in the presidential primary and the potential for a more concerted effort by the world’s largest economies to tackle the fallout from coronavirus.

The dollar advanced and the S&P 500, reversing steep declines of the day before, rallied after Joe Biden won a majority of state primaries on Super Tuesday, dulling some investors’ concerns about the possibility of a more liberal candidate challenging President Trump in the fall. At the same time, 10-year Treasury yields fell below 1% and the dollar rose as traders awaited other top economies to follow the Federal Reserve’s emergency rate cut. Oil rose for a third day.

Stocks tumbled Tuesday after the Fed’s move did not prompt other Group of Seven nations to also announcerate cuts or fiscal stimulus in the face of the virus’ growing threat to the global economy. Equities advanced Wednesday on speculation the Bank of England would soon cut rates and Europe would take action.

Part of the rebound also came from Biden’s surprise wins, which buoyed corners of the market most sensitive to the race’s outcome. Managed-care providers who feel threatened by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for all” platform surged, with UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Anthem Inc. each gaining more than 12%.

Investors are anxious for promised action by the G-7 to confront the virus while they’re buying risk assets on dips and watching the world’s biggest bond market move closer to negative yields. The Democratic contest posed a fresh challenge to Trump as nine states went to Biden, who’s positioned as a moderate against a more progressive Sanders in the race for the party’s nomination to take on Trump in November.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks



The S&P 500 index advanced 1.6% as of 9:48 a.m. Eastern time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 1%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index added 1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.4%.

Currencies



The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.2%.

The euro decreased 0.6%.

The British pound rose 0.1%.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2%.

Bonds



The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 0.97%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries fell seven basis points to 0.63%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.63%.

Commodities

