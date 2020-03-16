U.S. economy is now in recession, UCLA Anderson forecast says

Forget predictions that the U.S. economy will enter a recession this year due to the coronavirus pandemic — the UCLA Anderson Forecast says it has happened already.

On Monday, the school revised a forecast it issued just last week that had stopped short of predicting a recession. The revised version says the economy has already stopped growing and will remain in recession through the end of September.

This is the first time in the 68-year history of the forecast that it has been updated before its planned quarterly update.

Economists at the the UCLA Anderson School of Management — the university’s graduate business school — said they revised the forecast after incorporating a review of how the 1957–58 H2N2 influenza pandemic affected the U.S. economy.