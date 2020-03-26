Stocks climb 3% after Senate passes coronavirus relief bill

Stocks on Wall Street opened broadly higher Thursday after the Senate approved a $2.2-trillion bill to provide economic relief for damage done by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and Dow Jones industrial average were both up 3% at 7 a.m. Pacific. That followed their first two-day win streak since a dramatic sell-off took hold of markets five weeks ago.

Investors were relieved that a massive surge in U.S. unemployment applications, despite busting records at 3.3 million, fell short of the worst forecasts. The coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 21,000 people worldwide, has escalated so quickly that the jobless report is one of the first points of data showing how much economic pain it’s creating in the United States.

The Senate’s relief bill next goes to the House, which is expected to approve it Friday.

“Investors now have to judge whether tremendous policy support is sufficient to meet worsening economic conditions,” Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a report.

Global stock prices have swung wildly as business shutdowns spread around the world. Investors say they need to see a decline in numbers of new coronavirus infections before prices can bottom out.

Many traders have “reverted to the 2008 case study,” when markets saw several 5% rallies during the global financial crisis before bottoming out in March 2009, Chris Weston of Pepperstone said in a report.