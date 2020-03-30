Instacart workers strike, asking for more coronavirus protection and pay

Instacart grocery shopping and delivery workers are striking Monday to call for better pay and sick leave benefits based on their increased exposure to the coronavirus.

The Instacart workers are in high demand as more people stay home to avoid catching or spreading the virus. The workers go to the store for Instacart customers, pick up the groceries they ordered and deliver to their doorsteps.

Together with an activist organization called the Gig Workers Collective that is helping organize them, they have called for the company to provide them with protective supplies, such as hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, and hazard pay. They also want considerations for workers who are more vulnerable to severe illness from the virus, such as those with preexisting health conditions.

In a statement posted Friday on Medium, the Gig Workers Collective said that Instacart portrayed itself as a “hero” to families who were quarantined or sheltering in place but that it did not provide “essential protections” to workers who shopped for customers and were more exposed. The workers are independent contractors, not Instacart employees.

On Sunday, San Francisco-based Instacart said it would provide workers with hand sanitizer and would change the customer tip setting so it would default to the percentage the customer last used — or if the customer last tipped less than 5%, it would default to 5%. The company also said it would remove the option for no tips, which it said would make it “less likely” that customers would decide not to tip since they would have to make the decision to type zero.

These concessions came after Instacart said earlier this month that part-time shoppers would be able to accrue sick pay and that workers could get up to 14 days of paid sick leave if they tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, or were placed into mandatory quarantine or isolation by a government health agency. The 14 days of paid sick leave are available until next week.

“Our goal is to offer a safe and flexible earnings opportunity to shoppers, while also proactively taking the appropriate precautionary measures to operate safely,” Instacart said in a statement Monday.

The Gig Workers Collective called for the benefits to be extended beyond next week and said the additional paid sick leave should also be available to workers who hadn’t contracted the disease but had a doctor’s note saying they had a preexisting condition that could make them more susceptible to severe illness from the coronavirus.

“Instacart knows it’s virtually impossible to meet their qualifications and is ignoring [workers’] pleas for more substantial and preventative help,” the group said.

Worker safety is also at the center of a strike Monday by workers at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in New York City’s Staten Island borough. The workers are calling for the facility to be closed for at least two weeks and sanitized, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon said in a statement that it had taken “extreme measures” to keep workers safe, including “tripling down on deep cleaning” and making sure workers were keeping “safe distances.”